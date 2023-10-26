Brad Binder (KTM): "I'm ready for any weather".

After the disappointing fourth place in Australia, Brad Binder goes into the Thai GP with a lot of confidence. The weather will be changeable, which doesn't worry him at all.

Brad Binder was still in second place behind leader Jorge Martin after 25 of 27 laps at the Australian GP, which had been brought forward to Saturday, but fell back to fifth place in the spectacular finish on lap 26, still caught Jorge Martin at the end, ended up in fourth place and thus missed the chance of a third podium place in a full-distance race in 2023. Nevertheless: The Red Bull KTM factory rider has already won three sprints this year and continues to hold on to fourth place in the riders' world championship. A week before Phillip Island, the South African had finished 6th in Mandalika on Sunday despite two long-lap penalties.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to competing again at the Thai GP," Binder noted in Buriram today. "This track was really good for us last year. In the dry it went super well here, in the rain it was a bit more challenging. Still, I felt pretty good. It's nice to come back to Thailand. This track is cool, it's different from all the others because of its layout. But you can't afford to make the slightest mistake here, because the lap times between all the guys here are even tighter than usual."

As a reminder, Miguel Oliveira won the 2022 rain GP on the Red Bull KTM ahead of Miller and Bagnaia (both Ducati-Lenovo), with Oliveira's teammate Binder finishing 10th - 18sec behind the winner.

Does Binder now have the confidence to make a similar improvement on 2022 as he did at Phillip Island thanks to the carbon chassis?

"Yes, I think so. I think it will go much better for us here than in previous years. There are only two places where the brakes are hard. That's why we've struggled in the dry here so far. The difference might not be so noticeable over a single lap. But over the race distance we will do much better. That will be true for the dry and the wet. Because I've been feeling really good with the KTM in the rain lately. Apart from the crash in Japan, everything has felt really good in the wet recently. I am ready for whatever weather conditions we will encounter here."

Brad continued, "Looking at the forecasts, we have to expect changeable weather. It will be important to use the track time wisely when it is dry. And if it rains, of course you have to do the same."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.