MotoGP winner Johann Zarco: "Like the first title".

In his seventh MotoGP season and in his fifth last Grand Prix with Ducati, Johann Zarco (33) broke the spell of the eternal runner-up at Phillip Island. The relief is still clearly visible in his face in Buriram.

For the first time, Johann Zarco goes into a race weekend as a MotoGP winner, having also been given the opportunity to perform his reverse winner's somersault in the "premier class" for the first time in the 120th attempt last Saturday at Phillip Island.

Is the feeling different now? "We will see on the track," the two-time Moto2 world champion replied in Buriram on Thursday. "But in any case it gave me a nice feeling for many days," he added with a smile. "A lot of people ask me if I think it might have clicked. I don't know though, we'll see over the course of the weekend. But at least it gives me good confidence and I'm less stressed because something big has been achieved. Maybe now I can enjoy it even more and take the time to set up the bike better with the team. I might stress myself out a little less if the feeling is not immediately what I want it to be."

The Pramac Ducati rider, fourth in a rainy Thailand GP last year, says he will not change the way he works or approaches the race weekend. "I hope it will be a good Grand Prix. Last year I was quite fast in the dry in the practice sessions. That motivates me and hopefully with that extra from Australia I can continue with that pace. As I have said before: Bezzecchi, Pecco and Martin are the ones who use the bike very well when they feel good. I would love to take this small step - because it's a pretty small step, but it's a step - to be even faster for the last races and finish this Ducati chapter in the best possible way," added the 33-year-old veteran, who is known to be moving to Honda for the next two years.

Tohave now achieved the long-awaited and often only just missed victory, in the fifth last GP race as a Ducati rider, does not make the farewell to the currently most successful brand and reference of the class any more difficult. "I think it will be even easier now," the Frenchman countered. "It's a new chapter and I realise that I still see a lot of things that I do and that the others do, I learn from that. Clearly this will be a useful experience for the next two years."

How does the MotoGP win compare for the 2015 and 2016 Moto2 title winner and 16-time GP winner from the smaller classes? Zarco had to think for a moment and then revealed, "Maybe it's really like winning the title for the first time. That feeling that you say to yourself, 'It's done! What's next?' And then you find the way to perform and try to win again. This win was similar to the first title, because I waited for the first title for many long races. From a very young age you want to be a world champion - and then at 25 you are a world champion. It's a long way, a long wait. And until this victory, it was 120 MotoGP races... The feeling was similar to the first title, but I didn't explode with joy, it was more like taking a breath: 'Yes, it's done.'"

Zarco doesn't think his rivals would see him differently now after his MotoGP debut success. "No, I don't think so much," he waved it off. "I was very happy to see many riders congratulating me. And I could tell by their eyes that it was serious. They were happy for me, that was very nice. It gives me a good feeling. It's like that with a lot of the riders, we all respect each other. They knew I could be fast. It's just hard to find that extra sometimes. But no, I don't think what they think about me will change."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.