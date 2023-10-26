Pol Espargaró: "We have to be smarter and better".

Pol Espargaró revealed today in Buriram why he is hoping for rain and lower temperatures. "I have a malfunction in my body since the crash in Portimão," sighed the GASGAS Tech3 rider.

Pol Espargaró has scored a total of just four points in the last six Grand Prix. He remained without points in the sprints and secured 13th place in India on Sunday and 15th place in Japan. GASGAS-Tech3 team-mate Augusto Fernández has collected 17 points in this period, including the Catalunya GP. With the exception of 7th place in Motegi, the Moto2 World Champion has not achieved any groundbreaking successes either.

"I wasn't here last year, so my last appearance in Buriram was four years ago," Pol Espargaró described. "If I look at the weather forecast, we can have a wet track in every session this weekend. So it's good to know that our bike performs very well in the wet, I felt that last time in the wet warm-up in Australia when I finished eighth. All four bikes of the Pierer Mobility Group finished in the top 8. That was not bad. Also, Miguel won here last year with the KTM in heavy rain on Sunday."

"It's not nice to say that. But if it rains, it won't be a big problem for us," added the 32-year-old Spaniard. "We will have our fun here in the wet."

Pol Espargaró, who claimed six podiums and two pole positions on the KTM from 2017 to 2020, will step into the role of test and reserve rider with the Pierer Group in 2024. The Pierer squad may claim six wildcards, two could end up with Pedrosa, four with Pol Espargaró.

"Friday should give us the worst weather here, so it will be tricky to get into the top-10 in qualifying in the afternoon," says Pol. "But whatever happens, we have to be, faster, smarter and better than the others."

"I have contested eight Grands Prix since I came back to England, and in Australia I was fifth on Friday, then eleventh in Q2. Very often since Silverstone I have missed Q2 by fractions of a second. Deshakb hiffe, I that we will be able to put up a good fight tomorrow as well."

We are now experiencing the fifth overseas Grand Prix since mid-September at Misano, there have only been two free weekends since the San Marino GP on 10 September. And with Sepang, Doha and Valencia, another "triple header" follows immediately after 12 November. How does the GASGAS-Tech3 rider cope with these stresses after his severe injuries?

"Yes, especially in the extremely hot conditions I have trouble. Normally the muscles swell up in the heat, they become more sluggish. In my case, the situation is aggravated by the fact that I have had a malfunction in my body since the Portugal crash at the end of March; some nerves activate certain muscles at the wrong time. The muscles don't recover very quickly, especially on the left side of my body. Some of the muscles start to hurt. I am tense, the left shoulder is higher than the right... This is clearly visible and is caused by the neck and the shoulder blade. The heat increases these problems. It was much better in Phillip Island; I didn't feel any fatigue there. That's why I don't mind it raining here; it can only be helpful for my muscles. In normal temperatures I can control my bike perfectly. In the heat, I reach the limit a bit earlier than the others at the moment. I still need some time to be at least as strong as in the past, even in bad heat."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.