Fabio Di Giannantonio: In two weeks we will know more

After his first MotoGP podium at Phillip Island, Fabio Di Giannantonio had announced in the euphoria that he would watch the race 50 times. "It might not have been 50, but it was already 49," he laughed in Buriram on Thursday. "No, honestly, as soon as we came back to the flat with the team, I immediately said, 'Guys, now we're going to watch the race.' And they were still like, 'Come on, the weekend is just over.' But no, I insisted."

"I enjoyed it so much," "Diggia" was still gushing days later. "When you see yourself up there, it makes you proud for sure. It's also a moment to see what we did well and what was a bit worse - and what we can improve for the future. We are professionals at the end, we always have to analyse and try to do better for the future. But it was a nice moment for us for sure."

What did the 25-year-old Roman learn from the top aces in the battle for podium places? "You learn so much. Zarco, for example, did the perfect job at Phillip Island and stayed super-calm - similar to Pecco, but Zarco was a bit better and won. He did a super-good job managing the rear tyre. He has always been very good at working with the rear of the bike. In terms of traction and corner exit, he is one of the best or maybe the best Ducati rider," the Gresini Ducati rider held. "I was so happy to be there, I wanted to show a lot and I pushed hard at the beginning. At the end I had a bit less left compared to them. Being behind them and seeing how they work with the body on the bike, how they use the bike and then also watching the race from the outside, but it allowed me to understand a lot of things."

It's true that everything starts from scratch again at the Thailand GP, as Diggia and co. agree. Zarco in particular is still clearly feeling the relief after his maiden victory in the MotoGP class. "I can imagine that, he has waited a long time for this victory, that can also be a burden. But for me it's not like that, for me the podium is simply a goal achieved," Di Giannantonio described. "For sure it is a moment and a memory that makes me proud. But I also see it as a step and something to keep working on for the future. It's not a final achievement and it's not a weight off my shoulders. We just did it, we understand and analyse it now and we have to work towards more."

His manager Diego Tavano also has work to do with 2024 in mind, with Diggia joking on the sidelines of the Australian GP that he only had one offer from the bar so far. In the meantime, there are reports that his chances at Repsol Honda are increasing.

However, when asked about developments since his podium finish last Saturday, the Italian assured in Buriram on Thursday, "At the moment there is further development, honestly. I think we will know more in the next two weeks."

A third place on the calling card should help with that. "I hope so," Di Giannantonio grinned. "If your manager has to introduce you somewhere, it's certainly better with a podium finish. So I'm trying to help him as much as I can so he can help me find a good place for next year."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1.008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.