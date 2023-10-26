Fabio Quartararo: "Hopefully Rins will be completely healthy".

Fabio Quartararo expects a top result in Thailand "if we get straight into Q2". And he is worried about the recovery of his future teammate Alex Rins.

Fabio Quartararo came to Thailand in tenth place in the World Championship. Jack Miller is 10 points ahead of me, Alex Márquez 19 points behind him. After third places at the Grand Prix in Japan and Indonesia, the Frenchman collected only two points with 14th place in Phillip Island. According to the law of the series, it should now be possible for the Yamaha star to pick up another podium finish in Buriram.

"At the moment I feel really good, the weather is nice," Quartararo noted at Thursday's Thailand GP. "Hopefully it will stay like this for the whole weekend. I don't believe in it, but I hope so..." In any case, the forecast announces very changeable weather, with alternating showers and sunshine to be expected every day.

"Normally I've always had a good weekend and then a bad one," Fabio mused. "Now we should be due for another top result. We have to stay positive in any case. For me it is important that we make it into Q2 on Friday, because we need a good starting position. That is my main goal. Whenever we've been on one of the first three rows of the grid, we've shown a great race."

Fabio Quartararo came up empty in the rain at the 2022 Thailand GP. "We have a rear tyre here with a softer casing, hopefully this construction will suit us," explained the 2021 MotoGP World Champion and eleven-time MotoGP winner. "If we have a lot of grip, that will help us. In Mandalika we had the best grip and the softer casing. If I remember correctly, the grip is really excellent here as well. In addition, we have a softer carcass, so we should do well. But unlike Mandalika, we have three quite long straights here, so that makes our task more difficult."

The Yamaha record at Buriram: Viñales managed two third-place finishes in 2018 and 2019, while Quartararo managed second in 2019, starting from pole position on that occasion.

On the world championship fight between Bagnaia and Martin, "El Diablo" doesn't want to pass judgement. "This is not my business. It will be entertaining; that's all I can say about it. I don't want to side with any team. Both drivers are performing very well, it's a pleasure to watch them. Hopefully the world championship won't be decided until Valencia."

Fabio is worried because Alex Rins is still not riding four and a half months after his shin and fibula fracture. Is Fabio worried because Alex Rins is still not fit for action four and a half months after his fracture of the fibula and possibly won't be much help at the Yamaha winter tests? And Yamaha no longer has a customer team.

"First of all, I have to say that health is more important than the bike," Quartararo stated. "So I wish him to heal his leg injury 100 per cent. I don't know exactly how bad Alex's injury is. We have seen in the past that there is no point in coming back too early. If Alex can't take part in the Valencia test at the end of November, it won't be a massive setback. The most important thing for him and for Yamaha will be that he gets 100 per cent healthy."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.