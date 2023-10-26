Marc Márquez: "Attack does not mean a good result".

Marc Márquez has been waiting for a MotoGP victory for more than two years now. Despite his two Buriram successes in the past, the Repsol Honda rider has no illusions ahead of the 2023 Thailand GP.

By race Sunday in Buriram, it will be exactly 735 days since Marc Márquez's 59th and last MotoGP victory to date at Misano on 24 October 2021. Might Thailand, where the eight-time world champion was victorious in 2018 and 2019, offer one of the best chances for a good result in his four remaining Grands Prix as a factory Honda rider?

Marc took a deep breath and then said, "I don't know, I don't have an answer to that. But yes, on paper [the chances are better] here in Buriram and in Valencia, but actually that would have been the case at Phillip Island - and we didn't get a good result there. We'll see how it goes this weekend," he held back after finishing 15th in Australia.

In any case, the conditions at the Chang International Circuit show similarities with the Indian GP at the Buddh Circuit, where Marc Márquez crashed a month ago while lying in fourth place and his team-mate Joan Mir showed by far his best performance on the RC213V in fifth.

"We will start more or less with the base of India," confirmed Márquez. "It's true, the tracks are a bit similar, but above all the rear tyre carcass is the same as in India. It's a casing that I've had a lot of trouble with in the past, but in India I was able to deal with it. Joan is a bit better with it, but I feel better with the standard casing. Let's see, you understand then in FP1 right away if you have a good pace or need to change something."

According to current forecasts, rain cannot be ruled out this weekend. Would that be better for the 30-year-old Spaniard? "If it's wet, the chances are greater," Marc agreed. "However, this year I have been fast in the wet, but I have not ridden in a good way. It's true that sometimes I'm fast in the wet because I know where to brake and open the throttle and so on. But the bike doesn't give me that feeling, whereas last year the feeling was still very good. This year I am okay in the wet, but the feeling is not good. That's why we had big problems in the rain at Silverstone, for example."

What is missing compared to last year? "The feeling," the MotoGP superstar on Honda's farewell tour affirmed soberly. "I can't single out one point. The feeling is missing and it is difficult to understand the limit of the bike. Sometimes you then crash without warning. That then leads to you having less confidence and a less good feeling."

Nevertheless, Marc Márquez had also pushed at Phillip Island and would do so again. However, the six-time MotoGP champion also immediately qualified: "To attack does not automatically mean a good result. It means trying to push from the start with a good mentality. Then we will see if we can start well and keep ourselves in the top-10. That would be enough."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.