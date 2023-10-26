Pecco Bagnaia: "Not enough to be relaxed".

With a 27-point lead and a good dose of self-confidence, Ducati factory rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia goes into the Thailand GP at the Chang International Circuit. But he doesn't want to think about the title yet.

Pecco Bagnaia won in Buriram in 2018 on his way to the Moto2 title, last year he was third in the rainy MotoGP race. "I'm happy to be here," he sent ahead at Buriram on Thursday. "This is one of the tracks where I have always been competitive. After Japan, Mandalika and Australia - all tracks where my performance on a fast lap was never that strong - now we are coming to tracks that I really like. Here in Buriram there are a lot of hard braking phases and long corners, last year I was very competitive here."

After a one-week break, the title fight will then move on to the decisive triple with events at Sepang (12 November), Doha (19 November) and Valencia (26 November). All tracks that should suit Bagnaia and his Desmosedici.

"We'll see, because it's good for me but it's also good for the other Ducati riders," grinned the Ducati Lenovo factory rider in the pre-event press conference, referring to Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, his brand mates and first pursuers in the World Championship standings. "Jorge and Bez were already very competitive here in Buriram and also in Malaysia last year. We will see if we will have an advantage. I am pretty sure that this track here in Buriram will help me a lot compared to Phillip Island. Still, it is always difficult to predict a weekend. The first target will be not to be in Q1."

Because that happened to the World Champion twice in a row in the last two Grands Prix. Aided by Martin's race crash at Mandalika and his incorrect tyre choice last Saturday at the Phillip Island GP race, Bagnaia nevertheless managed to regain the lead in the World Championship standings and extend it to 27 points.

However, the 26-year-old Italian does not want to think about the title yet. "I have to push. There are 37 points to be gained every weekend, there is no time to think about the World Championship," he emphasised. "I want to keep pushing to feel good for the race. It's not the moment to take it easy in terms of the World Championship. It's something to consider after Qatar. Only after Qatar will we be able to understand clearly the situation in the World Championship."

Does Bagnaia expect a final showdown in Valencia like last year? "It's possible. I dropped a lot of points with the mistakes I made, but I was also unlucky. But in the last two race weekends, I managed to do a very good job and get a lead again. But 27 points are not enough to be relaxed. I know very well how difficult it is going into Valencia, but yes, it could be."

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1.008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.