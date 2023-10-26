Jorge Martin: What keeps him alive now

The risk-taking Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac team threw away his World Championship lead a fortnight ago in Mandalika on Sunday 245 hours after taking over for the first time with a crash. Last Saturday, he was caught off guard by Zarco & Co. after 26 laps and four - and pushed down to fifth place. Because the soft rear tyre disintegrated into its components. The opponents had opted for the medium compound. As a result, the points gap to Bagnaia grew from 18 to 27 points.

But the "Martinator" will certainly play an important role in Thailand with his explosive riding style - he wants to make up as many points as possible on leader Bagnaia on Saturday and Sunday. "Yes, the last two weekends were a bit painful. But I was fast! That knowledge keeps me going. Last year I finished 9th here in the rain. I'm convinced I can be fast here with the new GP23. My mentality won't change. I will attack and try to win both races."

Martin threw away 25 points in Indonesia, and in Australia dropping from first to fifth cost him another 14 points.

"It was tough to watch the race on replay afterwards," Martin remarked. "I was convinced I had made the right tyre choice. But the last four laps were a nightmare. I tried to put my best skills on the line. I did everything I could to keep going fast and still not crash. But we can't change the result now. We are looking ahead to next weekend."

After two flops in a row, will Martin and his crew chief Daniele Romagnoli take a more conservative approach to tyre choice in future? "Sometimes it's hard to choose when you're fast on both compounds. I was told that the wear between the soft and the medium was identical at Phillip Island. That's why I went for the poker. Actually, it was not a gamble for me. Because I thought it was the right decision. We had a discussion about it: In the future we will take the same tyres as the opponents."

Martin spun off for a few days in Sydney after the Australian GP, posing happily in front of a white wall on which was written in red paint: "NO RISK, NO STORY."

"That was on Bondi Beach. I saw all these inscribed walls and this writing. I thought it suited me, my mentality and my driving. But I'm certainly not going to take any excessive risks this weekend - at least not with the tyre choice."