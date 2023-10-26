Jack Miller (KTM): "I would have liked to try".

At the Thailand Grand Prix next weekend, KTM star Jack Miller feels equipped for all weather conditions. The Australian daredevil would also have liked to start on Sunday at Phillip Island.

After the weather capers at the Australian Grand Prix, Miller was hoping for somewhat more stable conditions in Thailand, but according to the forecast, everything from scorching heat to heavy thunderstorms is within the realm of possibility over the next three days. "Typical tropical weather, a bit of everything," Miller commented on the weather report.

He takes it as it comes, the rain specialist added. "I'm looking forward to riding here because I like the track, it's really fun. With the fast corners and hard braking zones, it's tailor-made for the KTM. Last year we were very competitive here in the rain. Let's wait and see what we get this time."

Last Sunday's rainy warm-up at Phillip Island had been the second chance after Japan to try out the RC16's new carbon fibre chassis on a wet track.

"With the crosswinds we had, though, I didn't feel much revealing about the chassis. All in all, these things are so stiff that rain tuning is all about suspension anyway, with the right springs and preload," he explained. "But I felt good that Sunday morning and had the confidence in the bike."

If it had been up to him, Miller would have at least made an attempt to pull off the sprint race. "It wasn't overly wet. After the cancellation I was hanging around in the pit lane for almost an hour without getting soaked. The wind was there, no doubt, and the Race Direction then made the decision to cancel," Miller glared back. "I would have loved to have tried, but the decision was made for us and we had to accept it."

Overall, though, the race directors managed the conditions well, he added. "We had an exciting 27-lap race on Saturday. On Sunday we saw a fantastic Moto3 run, followed by a crazy Moto2 race that was called off early. Of course, it's a shame for the fans that they couldn't see any competition in the MotoGP class on Sunday. But considering Mother Nature's angry performance, the officials did the best job possible!"

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 rds in 40:39.446 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.