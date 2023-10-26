Marco Bezzecchi: "I will fight until the end".

Barely three weeks after breaking his collarbone, Marco Bezzecchi is feeling better physically, he assured in Buriram on Thursday: "The stitches were removed, which was a big step forward for me because my skin doesn't pull so much now. I feel better and I am very proud of my scar."

The fact that last Sunday's sprint at Phillip Island fell victim to gusts of wind was an advantage for the World Championship bronze medallist, as he openly admitted: "I had one more day to rest and get therapy. Two or three times a day I try to work with the shoulder and especially the arm. The arm gave me the most trouble in Australia. But overall I'm very happy to get back on the bike and see how I feel."

"In Indonesia it was real pain, on the bone and all around. In Australia it was more the tiredness after the Indonesia weekend. I had less pain, but the fatigue was stronger. I expected to have less trouble, but unfortunately that was not the case," the 24-year-old Italian described. "How it will be here in Buriram, I don't know yet. I hope to be stronger and in better shape. I already knew that I would have to suffer, so I was prepared for it in terms of mentality. I am ready, I can handle the pain and I can suffer."

Apart from his physical condition, the Chang International Circuit should definitely suit "Bez". "Last year I was fast and took pole position for the first time, that was a wonderful moment," he recalled. "I like the hard braking points, but this track is special because there is also a very fluid section. It's a mix that I like a lot. And I think I have made a step forward on the brakes this year, so I am very curious to see how I will ride here. First, though, I have to see how I'm going to be physically."

With his lightning comeback a few days after collarbone surgery, the Mooney VR46 star kept the damage in the championship in check. However, with a 73-point gap to his mate Pecco Bagnaia, Marco's starting position in the title fight is proving difficult with four Grands Prix to go.

"It's difficult at the moment, of course, because I'm a bit too far away," agreed this season's three-time GP winner. "Jorge and Pecco are a bit stronger than me at the moment. But my goal in the comeback was not to make up points. My goal was just to survive and be on the bike. Because I saw with Enea [Bastianini], Marc [Márquez] and also Miguel [Oliveira] that the longer you stop, the more time you need to come back. So as soon as I saw a little chance I said, 'Okay, I have to try, I have to ride the bike and try not to lose this momentum'."

"The gap to Brad, for example, I was able to manage quite well," Bezzecchi referred to World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder of the Red Bull KTM factory team, who is 69 points behind him. "Of course it was difficult not to lose points to Pecco and Jorge, but I will fight until the end. If I have a chance, I will definitely give everything," the Italian added.

Result MotoGP race, Phillip Island (21.10.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.