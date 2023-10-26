Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia): No expectations this time

"I think we can be competitive at the Chang International Circuit. Because we were also competitive in India, in similar conditions - until the power unit went sighing," explained Aleix Espargaró after arriving in Buriram. "Nevertheless, I don't have high expectations. Because I had them in Australia - and was terribly disappointed when they didn't come true in the race. So I prefer to hold back."

Because the performance fluctuations of the Aprilia RS-GP make predictions for the course of a race weekend a lottery. "In practice we were fast. But in the race we had a lot of wheelspin, and in the last laps I was very slow because of that," described the 34-year-old racing veteran. "The problem is that not even the engineers know where this excessive wheelspin comes from. We have this problem for the third year in a row without being able to solve it. And if the engineers don't know where it's coming from, what can I say?"

He said the question of consistency was on the minds of the team as well as the media and fans. "It's a very good question and I don't have an answer," admitted the Catalan. "I was very angry about my race in Australia because we were not at the front. We were fast in practice and I was much faster than the other Aprilia riders, so it's not because of the riding. Why we are good on one track but can't show the same performance on the next, that exactly is the key question."

Another question is about the tropical heat over the Chang Circuit, as the Aprilia riders had suffered downright burns behind the fairings at the Indian Grand Prix. "It was so hot that Maverick and I could hardly breathe," said Espargaró, "We will use all the cooling systems we have because it gets extremely hot here when the sun comes out. Normally I don't like rain, it's not much fun to ride in the wet. But in certain conditions rain can also be a blessing!"

MotoGP race result, Phillip Island (21/10):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 40:39.446 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.201 sec

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0,477

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.816

5th Martin, Ducati, + 1,008

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 8,827

7th Miller, KTM, + 9,283

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9,387

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9.696

10th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.523

11th Viñales, Aprilia, + 13.992

12th Marini, Ducati, + 17.078

13th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 19.443

14th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 20.949

15th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21.118

16th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 32,538

17th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 37.663

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 37,668

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,758

Crash: Augusto Fernández, KTM

Crash: Joan Mir, Honda

Did not start: Alex Rins, Honda

MotoGP World Championship standings after 31 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 366 points. 2. Martin 339. 3. Bezzecchi 293. 4. Binder 224. 5. Zarco 187. 6. Aleix Espargaró 185. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 148. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 115. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Augusto Fernández 67. 16. Marc Márquez 65. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 552 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 296. 3rd Aprilia 274. 4th Yamaha 154. 6th Honda 150.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 526 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 441. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 418. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 368. 5. Aprilia Racing 355. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 201. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88. 10. Repsol Honda 85.