Buriram on ServusTV: The next act in the title fight

ServusTV will show the Thai Grand Prix live on Saturday and Sunday. There will be repeats in the late morning. Alex Hofmann takes a detailed look at the starting position in the run-up.

Johann Zarco seemed to have lost faith in a MotoGP victory himself, but the Frenchman was finally able to cheer at the 120th start in Australia. Has the Pramac rider finally broken the knot?

"He is well aware of his role," believes ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann. "The race result was also due to all the confusion over the weekend - a nice story, as it was for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who finished on the podium for the first time. But realistically, Johann will again finish between 3rd and 8th. And next year he'll be on a Honda."

Martin drops important points

In the title duel, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia pulled 27 points clear after the soft rear tyre of Jorge Martin, who was in the lead, finally buckled a few corners from the end at Phillip Island. However, the ServusTV expert does not want to talk about two consecutive tyre choice mishaps. "In Indonesia he dropped out because of a driving mistake. And it was overdue, the way Jorge pushed. In Australia, the poker then just didn't work out by one lap."

Nevertheless, the Spaniard was again clearly the fastest man in the field "Down Under". "The factory team didn't beat Pramac in the last two races, but benefited from their mistakes," Hofmann tries to classify the latest results. "Of course, that is part of it and Pecco is there every weekend then. But I don't understand why the Reds are patting themselves on the back now."

Despite the two unfortunate Grand Prix for him, Martin makes a mentally stable impression, he said. "Jorge doesn't let himself be dragged down, he just keeps going." However, nobody is completely relaxed with such a starting position shortly before the end of the season, the ServusTV expert said. "When the chance is there, you don't want to miss it. You never know what's going to come in the next few years."

With Márquez, a different wind will blow

In the pits, the advantage probably tends to lie with the factory team, he said. "It also has the better technicians with its higher paid riders and of course more data at its disposal. But I don't think Ducati will change anything in their approach, but continue to give everyone the opportunities. Next year everyone will have to dress warmly anyway, when Marc Márquez will also be riding a Ducati."

At the Chang International Circuit, whose early sector has a stop-and-go character, but then becomes tight and technical in the infield, all eyes are again on the bikes from Borgo Paniagle, who are still winless in Buriram. Alex Hofmann: "If Martin doesn't do it, Zarco will. If Álex Márquez doesn't, then Diggia. The Ducati are always fast, very wide and work on all tracks."

Overseas remains unpredictable

After rain, wind and cold at Australia's Bass Straight, Part 5 of the gruelling Far East tour awaits with oppressive heat, high humidity and acute monsoon danger in the Thai province. "I'm sure nobody complained about the cancellation of the sprint on Sunday with these frequencies," Hofmann is convinced. "And now the next heat battle is coming up. In my time we had one such race per season, now there are four with India, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia."

The only question that remains open for the ServusTV expert is whether KTM will be able to intervene in Thailand. He does not expect the other manufacturers to be in the top field. "If they do their job well, Pecco and Jorge will race for victory again. But we have also seen how quickly everything can change - because of the weather, the tyres or the schedule. And that kind of thing tends to happen overseas."

Bagnaia in ServusTV interview

Around the race action there will be a one-on-one with world champion Pecco Bagnaia. Furthermore, Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is showing his notice period, is examined. ServusTV also takes a look at the enormous stresses and strains of the long Far East tour. In Moto2 Pedro Acosta has his first match point and in Moto3 the close World Championship battle is also looked at.

Alina Marzi and Sandro Cortese report directly from the pit lane of the Chang International Circuit, commentary and analysis are provided by Christian Brugger and Alex Hofmann.

"OR Thailand Grand Prix" on ServusTV:

Saturday (28 October):

05:40: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

06:35: Analysis Qualifying

07:40: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

08:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

09:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

10:25: Sprint analysis

10:40: Qualifying & Sprint Re-Live (in Germany)

11:35: Qualifying & Sprint Re-Live (in Austria)



Sunday (29 October):

05:20: Start of the live broadcast

06:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

07:15: Race Moto2 LIVE

09:00: MotoGP race LIVE

09:45: Analysis MotoGP

11:15: All races Re-Live

The entire TV and streaming programme for the race weekend is available as usual in the SPEEDWEEK.com overview.