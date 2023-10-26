Maverick Viñales (Aprilia): Analysis of the weak points

He is going into the coming weekend without any particular expectations. However, the Aprilia factory rider hopes that they will benefit from the negative experiences of the last GP Thailand.

High as the sky, low as the grave. This is how the experiences and adventures of the four Aprilia riders can be described in the last few weeks. The negative experiences came more and more to the fore. Maverick Viñales (28) analyses the causes. "We don't have eight bikes like Ducati. If we develop the set-up in the wrong direction, with the tight schedule we simply don't have the time and resources to find the right way again."

For the current World Championship seventh-placed rider, therefore, one thing counts above all: "We always have to build on the experience from the previous year. At the last race in Phillip Island, we again experienced a lot of negative things. But on this data and on these results we can benefit in 2024 in Australia and achieve a better result."

This is the strategy the nine-time MotoGP winner intends to adopt in Buriram. "I know we didn't have good form here last year. But I am sure those experiences from 2022 will come in when we perform this year. It's not that I wish for a wet race. But in the wet here last year, for example, I was the fastest."

The lack of consistency on the Noale bikes is a big issue. "We need hard work and time. That's true for all Aprilia riders. Let's be honest. Who would have thought two years ago that our bike would be so competitive basically?"

But the 2013 Moto3 World Champion (on KTM) senses these consistency problems among his rivals. "It often happens that a rider still has problems on Friday and then is super fast on Saturday."

Maverick said he was going into the Thailand weekend without any particular expectations: "That's what I always do - start with a clear head. Get out on the track and see what's possible. We collect the data, improve the bike and then get more and more precise in the set-up. If we can improve by ten per cent from Saturday to Sunday, that would be fantastic."