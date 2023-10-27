Buriram FP1: Jorge Martin in front - 18th Marc Márquez

The first 45-minute free practice session in Buriram/Thailand was dominated by Jorge Martin. But Aprilia and KTM ended up in second and third place.

Five days after his first MotoGP win came the next test for Johann Zarco, who became the 13th Ducati rider to win a MotoGP race on Saturday.

Alex Márquez was 1st after ten of the 45 minutes with 1:31.486 min, Viñales keeping 0.171 sec behind. 3rd Di Giannantonio, + 0.264. 4th Martin. 5th Bezzecchi. 6th Miller. 7th Raúl Fernández. 8th Quartararo. Then Jorge Martin improved to second place (0.002 sec behind Alex Márquez), before Maverick Viñales secured the next best time with 1:31.484 min.

For comparison: in 2022 Bezzecchi was on pole here with 1:29.671 (= 182.828 km/h).

As of Saturday, Pramac-Ducati is the only MotoGP team to have achieved full-distance victories with both riders in 2023. Zarco's record in Buriram: he has competed here twice so far in the "premier class" and achieved his best result last year with 4th place. In 2019, the Frenchman was absent here because he parted ways with Red Bull KTM after the Misano GP.

Maverick Viñales, who had little hopes for the Thai GP after the disappointment of Phillip Island (11th place, 13.9 sec behind), remained in the lead after 15 minutes with 1:31.484 min. 2nd A. Márquez, + 0,002 sec. 3rd Martin. 4th Di Giannantonio. 5th A. Espargaró. 6th Raúl Fernández. 7th Morbidelli, 8th Nakagami, 9th Quartararo. 10th Bagnaia. 11th Bezzecchi. 12th Marc Márquez, + 0,373. 15th Miller, KTM, + 0,435. 18th Binder, KTM, + 0,575.

By the way: Dry weather has now been forecast for Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, however, rain showers are to be expected at any time.

Unbelievable: after 17 minutes the 21 regular riders (Alex Rins missing) were only 0.707 sec apart. The top 9 (Viñales to Quartararo) were separated by only 0.175 sec. Binder, Oliveira, Bastianini and Mir held on to the last four places. By the way: There has never been a Grand Prix with all 22 contract riders in 2023.

After 35 minutes, Aprllia star Aleix Espargaró whizzed into first place with an impressive time of 1'31.171 min, Viñales now 0.313 sec back. 3rd A. Márquez, + 0.315 sec. 4th Martin. 5th Morbidelli. 6. Di Giannantonio. 7. R. Fernández. 8. Nakagami. 9. Quartarao. 10. Bagnaia. 11. Miller, KTM, + 0.642. 12. Bezzecchi. 13. Binder, KTM, + 0,676. 14. Marini.

Seven minutes before the end Martin improved to 1:31.025 min with fresh tyres and pushed the Aprilia duo out of first and second place. But all the other stars saved the new soft tyres for the timed practice, which takes place today from 10 to 11 am CEST. Bagnaia & Co. went out partly for an hour with a hard set of tyres.

Jorge Martin even managed to shake a lap time of 1:30.520 min out of his sleeve. He was an incomprehensible 0.651 sec ahead of Aleix Espargaró!

Result MotoGP, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,601

Result Moto2, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:36.266

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,088

3rd Foggia, Kalex, + 0.157

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.298

5th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.334

6th Canet, Kalex, + 0.338

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.377

8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.403

9th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.436

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.437

Also:

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.039 sec.

Result Moto3, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Masiá, Honda, 1:42.318

2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.243

3rd Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0,427

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.626

5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.742

6th Öncü, KTM, + 0.743

7th Azman, KTM, + 0.788

8th Rossi, Honda, + 0.879

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,946

10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.953

11th Rueda, KTM, + 0.970

12. Furusato, Honda, +0.970

Also:

14th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.007