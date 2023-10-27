Buriram GP: First match point for Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta, who has already won seven of 16 Moto2 World Championship rounds this year, can become world champion on Sunday. But only if rival Tony Arbolino stays out of the top 9.

The first title decision can already be made at the Thailand GP on Sunday, because in the Moto2 World Championship, leader and Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Pedro Acosta (already seven wins this season) extended his lead over Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) from 50 to 56 points at the wet Australian GP, which was abandoned after nine laps.

That means Aki Ajo's team can secure a third consecutive Moto2 World Championship title at the Chang International Circuit, having won it in 2021 from Remy Gardner and 2022 from Augusto Fernández.

Acosta will be 19 years and 157 days old on Sunday. That would make him the youngest Moto2 World Champion in history. The category has now existed since 2010, which would make Pedro the second youngest overall world champion in the middleweight class, which was contested on 250cc bikes from 1949 to 2009.

The youngest 250cc world champion was Dani Pedrosa in 2004 on the Movistar Honda at 19 years and 18 days.

But Pedro Acosta's task on Sunday is a difficult one if he cannot win the title on his own, he also needs a weak showing from Arbolino, who remains the only title opponent.

Two of many possibilities for Pedro:

a) Acosta becomes world champion if he wins and Arbolino does not finish higher than 10th.

b) Acosta becomes world champion if he finishes 2nd and Arbolino does no better than 15th.

Result MotoGP, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,601

Result Moto2, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:36.266

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,088

3rd Foggia, Kalex, + 0.157

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.298

5th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.334

6th Canet, Kalex, + 0.338

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.377

8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.403

9th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.436

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.437

Also:

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.039 sec.

Result Moto3, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Masiá, Honda, 1:42.318

2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.243

3rd Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0,427

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.626

5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.742

6th Öncü, KTM, + 0.743

7th Azman, KTM, + 0.788

8th Rossi, Honda, + 0.879

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,946

10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.953

11th Rueda, KTM, + 0.970

12. Furusato, Honda, +0.970

Also:

14th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.007