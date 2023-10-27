Buriram GP: First match point for Pedro Acosta
The first title decision can already be made at the Thailand GP on Sunday, because in the Moto2 World Championship, leader and Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Pedro Acosta (already seven wins this season) extended his lead over Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) from 50 to 56 points at the wet Australian GP, which was abandoned after nine laps.
That means Aki Ajo's team can secure a third consecutive Moto2 World Championship title at the Chang International Circuit, having won it in 2021 from Remy Gardner and 2022 from Augusto Fernández.
Acosta will be 19 years and 157 days old on Sunday. That would make him the youngest Moto2 World Champion in history. The category has now existed since 2010, which would make Pedro the second youngest overall world champion in the middleweight class, which was contested on 250cc bikes from 1949 to 2009.
The youngest 250cc world champion was Dani Pedrosa in 2004 on the Movistar Honda at 19 years and 18 days.
But Pedro Acosta's task on Sunday is a difficult one if he cannot win the title on his own, he also needs a weak showing from Arbolino, who remains the only title opponent.
Two of many possibilities for Pedro:
a) Acosta becomes world champion if he wins and Arbolino does not finish higher than 10th.
b) Acosta becomes world champion if he finishes 2nd and Arbolino does no better than 15th.
Result MotoGP, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023
1st Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,601
Result Moto2, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:36.266
2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,088
3rd Foggia, Kalex, + 0.157
4th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.298
5th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.334
6th Canet, Kalex, + 0.338
7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.377
8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.403
9th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.436
10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.437
Also:
24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.039 sec.
Result Moto3, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023
1st Masiá, Honda, 1:42.318
2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.243
3rd Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0,427
4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.626
5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.742
6th Öncü, KTM, + 0.743
7th Azman, KTM, + 0.788
8th Rossi, Honda, + 0.879
9th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,946
10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.953
11th Rueda, KTM, + 0.970
12. Furusato, Honda, +0.970
Also:
14th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.007