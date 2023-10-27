Miguel Oliveira (rank 21): The inexplicable crash

In 2022 Miguel Oliveira won the rain GP in Thailand on the factory KTM, today he was left sitting in last place with the RNF-Aprilia. He wants improvements from Aprilia. The Honda deal is out of reach.

Last year Miguel Oliveira left the Buriram GP a beaming hero after an impressive triumph and a flawless ride in the rain (he won by 0.730 sec ahead of rain specialist Jack Miller); it was his fifth and last victory on the KTM RC16. Today, the 28-year-old Portuguese returned to the Chang International Circuit with last year's Aprilia RS-GP22 - and crashed to 21st and last place in the first free practice session, losing 1.601 seconds to Jorge Martin's best time. His two Aprilia colleagues Viñales and Aleix Espargaró were convincing with 2nd and 4th place, and CryptoDATA-RNF team-mate Raúl Fernández also held his own with 8th place.

The crash of the 17-time GP winner (6x Moto3, 6x Moto2, 5x MotoGP, always on KTM) is inexplicable for the team and for the engineers of Aprilia Racing. Because Miguel presented himself in captivating form in the winter tests, he beat some of the factory riders and fought for a podium place at the season opener in Portimão before Marc Marquez took him away.

After the injury break, Oliveira came back strongly with 5th place in Texas. He then shone in Silverstone with 4th place, in Barcelona with 5th place and in Misano with 6th place, before things went rapidly downhill.

Oliveira collected only eleven points from the last four Grand Prix. Thanks to two twelfth and one 13th place at the full distance races in India, Indonesia and Australia.

At the Japanese GP, SPEEDWEEK.com first reported that Oliveira had been approached by Repsol-Honda to replace Marc Márquez. The Portuguese subsequently stated several times that his Aprilia contract allowed him to leave before the end of the contract in 2024, but Aprilia racing boss Massimo Rivola and RNF team headmaster Razlan Razali clearly contradicted this when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

Only Miguel Oliveira himself can judge whether the dismal results are at least partly due to the distraction and the negotiations with Honda.

The fact is: Miguel already slid into an inexplicable low after his hand injury in Spielberg in 2021. He did not achieve a top ten result in the dry for ten Grand Prix. That's why the Pierer Mobility managers wanted to transfer him to the Tech3 team for 2023, where he had already taken his first MotoGP victories in Spielberg and Portimão in 2022.

Oliveira did not let this ignominy sit on his hands, he hired on to Aprilia in a huff, but will only get second-hand motorbikes and no technology updates there for two years.

By the way: The two GASGAS-Tech3 riders Pol Espargaró and rookie Augusto Fernández finished 3rd and 6th in FP1 at Buriram today - with the tried and tested trellis steel frames.

"I have good memories of the Thai GP in 2022," Oliveira noted. "But the track was not relevant when I won then... Aprilia struggled here last year. We have to expect rain here for the next two days; but I didn't really feel comfortable on the bike in the wet warm-up in Australia. I don't know what will come out here when it gets wet. It is difficult for the Aprilia riders to be consistently competitive on all tracks. Because every track presents different challenges. We need progress in performance. We need to improve the braking of the bike and see that we improve in acceleration out of the slow corners. After all, we have very good turning."

Miguel Oliveira, meanwhile, has realised that he will also have to ride for RNF-Aprilia in 2024. He announced yesterday in Buriram that he had ended talks with HRC.

Because at Repsol-Honda, Fabio Di Giannantonio is now number 1 on the wish list.

Result MotoGP, 1st free practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Jorge Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1,601

Result Moto2, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:36.266

2nd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,088

3rd Foggia, Kalex, + 0.157

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.298

5th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.334

6th Canet, Kalex, + 0.338

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.377

8th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.403

9th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.436

10th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.437

Also:

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.039 sec.

Result Moto3, 1st practice, Buriram, 27.10.2023

1st Masiá, Honda, 1:42.318

2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.243

3rd Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0,427

4th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.626

5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.742

6th Öncü, KTM, + 0.743

7th Azman, KTM, + 0.788

8th Rossi, Honda, + 0.879

9th Muñoz, KTM, + 0,946

10th Holgado, KTM, + 0.953

11th Rueda, KTM, + 0.970

12. Furusato, Honda, +0.970

Also:

14th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 1.007