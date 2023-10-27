Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia): No comment
Interviews usually follow a familiar pattern. The journalist asks a short question, the athlete - or whoever it may be - gives a long answer. But sometimes it's the other way round. At the moment, you can pester Miguel Oliveira all you want, but it is impossible to get an authoritative answer about the future of the Portuguese rider and the MotoGP class. Not even to long questions.
The longest of these questions is whether there is any news regarding the many rumours that Oliveira will replace Repsol Honda factory rider and Marc Márquez next year.
For example, Oliveira answered this as briefly as possible at motogp.com: "No."
The second longest question, whether Oliveira had already made an individual decision on this option, i.e. whether he had said yes or no to a possible Honda contract, did not provide any information either.
Because there, too, the answer was very short. "Not yet."
Thus the public learns one thing above all: Honda is no longer supernaturally interested in the 28-year-old Portuguese, at least not in fulfilling his demand for a three-year contract.
Oliveira is an outstanding MotoGP rider who has five victories and seven podiums in the premier class to his credit, but he lacks the exceptional calibre of a Marc Márquez or a Casey Stoner. He has never been a world champion, which distinguishes him from colleagues like Mir, Zarco, Martin, Bagnaia, Viñales, Binder, Quartararo, Pol Espargaró, Alex Márquez and Augusto Fernández, for example.
Honda needs a promising rider, but doesn't want to commit for a long time to a rider who is currently 14th in the WRC, even though he already has 17 GP wins under his belt.
Oliveira, on the other hand, deserves not to be treated as a stopgap.
The future will show what the best compromise might be for both sides. A "no" at this stage means nothing more than a "maybe".
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601
Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.
2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600
11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621
12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718
13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763
14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826
15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848
Also:
26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320