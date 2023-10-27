Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia): No comment

While superstars like Marc Márquez have long since made their decisions for the future and made them public, Miguel Oliveira does not want to make a clear statement. Interviews on the subject are not very informative.

Interviews usually follow a familiar pattern. The journalist asks a short question, the athlete - or whoever it may be - gives a long answer. But sometimes it's the other way round. At the moment, you can pester Miguel Oliveira all you want, but it is impossible to get an authoritative answer about the future of the Portuguese rider and the MotoGP class. Not even to long questions.

The longest of these questions is whether there is any news regarding the many rumours that Oliveira will replace Repsol Honda factory rider and Marc Márquez next year.

For example, Oliveira answered this as briefly as possible at motogp.com: "No."

The second longest question, whether Oliveira had already made an individual decision on this option, i.e. whether he had said yes or no to a possible Honda contract, did not provide any information either.

Because there, too, the answer was very short. "Not yet."

Thus the public learns one thing above all: Honda is no longer supernaturally interested in the 28-year-old Portuguese, at least not in fulfilling his demand for a three-year contract.

Oliveira is an outstanding MotoGP rider who has five victories and seven podiums in the premier class to his credit, but he lacks the exceptional calibre of a Marc Márquez or a Casey Stoner. He has never been a world champion, which distinguishes him from colleagues like Mir, Zarco, Martin, Bagnaia, Viñales, Binder, Quartararo, Pol Espargaró, Alex Márquez and Augusto Fernández, for example.

Honda needs a promising rider, but doesn't want to commit for a long time to a rider who is currently 14th in the WRC, even though he already has 17 GP wins under his belt.

Oliveira, on the other hand, deserves not to be treated as a stopgap.

The future will show what the best compromise might be for both sides. A "no" at this stage means nothing more than a "maybe".

