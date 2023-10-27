Buriram: Martin ahead of Aprilia duo, Marc Márquez 11th.
Pecco Bagnaia, who had set his personal fastest lap in the morning on a 19-lap old tyre and therefore lost almost a second to the FP1 best time of his title rival Jorge Martin, lost a few minutes at the beginning of the one-hour practice session in the afternoon because he had identified a problem with the braking system. That's why he came back to the pits with his first Desmosedici GP23 right after the first outing.
Pramac ace Martin had already put on a fresh medium rear tyre at the end of the first session (the softer of the two rear tyre compounds available this weekend in the tropical heat of Thailand) and set the benchmark time of 1'30.520 min. By comparison, Marco Bezzecchi's pole time from last year was a 1:29.671 min.
Shortly before the halfway point of the 60-minute qualifying session, which decides on direct Q2 entry, Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales set a 1:30.613 min on a fresh medium tyre, the fastest lap of the afternoon at that point.
Marc Márquez, meanwhile, grabbed his right shoulder after a curious incident: Martin drove over one of the small plastic markings at the side of the track, which was stirred up and hit the following Honda rider. After a short pit stop, however, the eight-time world champion continued unimpressed.
As the final quarter of an hour dawned, the round of real time chases began - and Marc Márquez once again positioned himself behind Martin, who ultimately stopped the run without improving and came into the pits.
Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder took the lead in the meantime, but the first 1:29 time of the weekend was set by Viñales in 1:29.924 min. Five minutes before the end, he was 0.110 sec ahead of last year's pole setter Bezzecchi and 0.186 sec ahead of Phillip Island winner Zarco. In contrast to previous weekends, Bagnaia was also in the top 10 before the final Friday run.
Marc Márquez waited in vain for Martin in the finish, instead positioning himself behind Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Australian GP third-placed rider outside the top-10 and thus under pressure to move. GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernández also hung on - and solved his Q2 ticket. Márquez, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on advancement in eleventh.
Martin would probably have been the better draw, the Madrilenian storming to first place with a 1'29.826 min and thus preventing an Aprilia double - but crashed in turn 3 on the next lap. The Pramac Ducati rider remained uninjured and held on to the front until the end, also because the yellow flags thwarted some improvements.
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601
Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.
2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600
11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621
12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718
13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763
14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826
15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848
Also:
26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320