Buriram: Martin ahead of Aprilia duo, Marc Márquez 11th.

Friday's best time at the Thailand GP was set by Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac Racing Team, but in the end he also threw his Ducati into the gravel. His title rival Pecco Bagnaia made it directly into Q2 this time.

Pecco Bagnaia, who had set his personal fastest lap in the morning on a 19-lap old tyre and therefore lost almost a second to the FP1 best time of his title rival Jorge Martin, lost a few minutes at the beginning of the one-hour practice session in the afternoon because he had identified a problem with the braking system. That's why he came back to the pits with his first Desmosedici GP23 right after the first outing.

Pramac ace Martin had already put on a fresh medium rear tyre at the end of the first session (the softer of the two rear tyre compounds available this weekend in the tropical heat of Thailand) and set the benchmark time of 1'30.520 min. By comparison, Marco Bezzecchi's pole time from last year was a 1:29.671 min.

Shortly before the halfway point of the 60-minute qualifying session, which decides on direct Q2 entry, Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales set a 1:30.613 min on a fresh medium tyre, the fastest lap of the afternoon at that point.

Marc Márquez, meanwhile, grabbed his right shoulder after a curious incident: Martin drove over one of the small plastic markings at the side of the track, which was stirred up and hit the following Honda rider. After a short pit stop, however, the eight-time world champion continued unimpressed.

As the final quarter of an hour dawned, the round of real time chases began - and Marc Márquez once again positioned himself behind Martin, who ultimately stopped the run without improving and came into the pits.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder took the lead in the meantime, but the first 1:29 time of the weekend was set by Viñales in 1:29.924 min. Five minutes before the end, he was 0.110 sec ahead of last year's pole setter Bezzecchi and 0.186 sec ahead of Phillip Island winner Zarco. In contrast to previous weekends, Bagnaia was also in the top 10 before the final Friday run.

Marc Márquez waited in vain for Martin in the finish, instead positioning himself behind Fabio Di Giannantonio, the Australian GP third-placed rider outside the top-10 and thus under pressure to move. GASGAS-Tech3 rookie Augusto Fernández also hung on - and solved his Q2 ticket. Márquez, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on advancement in eleventh.

Martin would probably have been the better draw, the Madrilenian storming to first place with a 1'29.826 min and thus preventing an Aprilia double - but crashed in turn 3 on the next lap. The Pramac Ducati rider remained uninjured and held on to the front until the end, also because the yellow flags thwarted some improvements.

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601

Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.

2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600

11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621

12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718

13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763

14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826

15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848



Also:

26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320