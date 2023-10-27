Brad Binder (KTM/9th): "We have ideas for Saturday".

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder made it into Q2, but was not entirely satisfied with Friday in Thailand. "We know how to improve in sectors 2 and 3," he noted.

Brad Binder was in the top ten in both sessions at the Thailand GP at the Chang International Circuit on Friday and, with ninth place in qualifying in the afternoon, also managed the longed-for direct entry into Qualifying 2, in which the best twelve grid positions are awarded. And that will be at 5.50 a.m. CEST on Saturday.

"Today was not so bad. It was a bit tricky in the morning, but we made good progress in the afternoon. I was surprised to get into Q2. Because I didn't manage a lap in the last run because I had to close twice because of yellow flags. So this last run was definitely not ideal. But I'm happy that I still managed to squeeze into the top ten."

"I think we have good potential for Saturday," added the South African. "It looks like we have a little reserve in our pockets if we can improve a few details. Yes, if I can improve in the third sector, we will have a good jump forward."

Why are the times always so close together in Buriram? Binder: "It is a short track. The lap time of 1:29 min says it all, plus there are two massive straights. You spend about 30 seconds on the straights, so you don't have that many opportunities to make a difference. Over a single lap, everything is super close. But over the race distance, the gaps will be normal."

World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder, without a win since Spielberg in the 2021 rain race, set the fastest time in the first and last sectors today. "I feel excellent with the KTM when braking and turning into the corners. But we are still insufficiently fast in the places with the fluid corners. And these passages occur mainly in sector 3. I'm not perfect in the second sector either, so we definitely still have some work to do. But we already have some idea how we can improve there for tomorrow."