Jorge Martin (1st): Not easy after Phillip Island

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin set the fastest time in both MotoGP sessions at Buriarm on Friday, but also recorded a crash and admitted he was worried about tyres after the Australian slump.

Jorge Martin had just set the fastest time on Friday afternoon when he crashed in turn 3 on his last flying lap. But he had not wanted too much, said the World Championship runner-up when asked about the late crash. "No," he waved it off. "Sure I wanted to improve a bit more because you never know if you are inside or outside [the top-10] because we are all so close here. But I saw the data and I actually got there slower. I think maybe I hit a bump or something, I need to understand that more on the track tomorrow so it doesn't happen again. I wasn't on the limit though."

In fact, only three tenths of a second separated the top-10 on Friday. Both in FP1 and in the afternoon practice session, Martin led the MotoGP classification. "Yes, first in both sessions - although it is easy in the morning with the fresh tyres." Because the competition had still refrained from chasing times at the end of FP1, because the first session has no meaning in the fight for direct Q2 entry.

"But then in the afternoon I was very competitive with the used tyres from the morning," the Pramac Ducati rider interjected. "Because everyone was then using new tyres, I was on the used ones and still in the top-5 or top-6, which is good in terms of Saturday and Sunday. On this track here in Buriram, the tyres degrade a lot front and rear, so that will be difficult to understand for Sunday. It's the same for everyone though."

On the conditions at the Chang International Circuit, the Madrilenian said, "In the morning the track was still very dirty, then in the afternoon it was really hot. That's why the grip wasn't great. I actually thought we would be a bit faster. But it is what it is. And I think we will improve a bit tomorrow," he added, referring to the qualifying and sprint day.

In any case, the "Martinator" already feels prepared for the 13-lap sprint. "I feel better prepared for the sprint than for Sunday," he admitted. "I think it will be a very long race on Sunday. With the feeling I have from Phillip Island, it's not easy to come here and see that the tyres have a big drop. Hopefully we'll make the right decision and understand what my opponents are doing to run a similar strategy."

For the Pramac star's strategy with the soft rear tyre famously didn't work out last Saturday at the Australian GP at Phillip Island, when Martin was still being shuffled from first place to fifth on the final lap.

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601