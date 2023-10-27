Marc Márquez (Honda/11th): "It was painful".
Marc Márquez finished the first day of MotoGP practice in Buriram in 11th place, just a bitter six hundredths of a second short of direct admission to Q2. The outgoing Honda superstar nevertheless had plenty to talk about again. The eight-time World Champion first wanted to latch on to World Championship candidate Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati), but he did not allow this. Then Márquez rode together with Augusto Fernández behind Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Then there was another incident with a flying wing part on the track. "Before the attack I came into the pits. But I didn't realise before that it was a part of Jorge's bike - something had hit me on the shoulder. It was painful and a detriment for the first minute or two, but then it went quite well."
Márquez knows, "The performance was good. Positions from 10 to 15 are where we are at the moment. I tried my best to get to Q2. It was very close, but we were out. It's going to be tough on Saturday to still get into Q2."
In 2019, MM93 secured his sixth and final MotoGP World Championship title in Buriram. "I watched the race again in the video. At that time I was fighting with Fabio at a very high level. The pace was very high behind Fabio. The problem is that everyone has become faster in the meantime. Now we are also fighting each other again, but for different positions."
Regarding his reaction at the end of the time attack, Marc Márquez stated, "When I put the new tyre on, the torque was missing. My feeling then is that you can't use the new tyre. In some areas the bike was weak. I was most disappointed that it was so close - especially with only 16 thousandths of a second missing. Now I have to go to Q1, which is the worst practice in the world."
On Saturday's 13-lap sprint, Marc said, "I don't think we will be close. Viñales passed me on one run, so I lost a second in one lap."
MotoGP results Practice, Buriram (27 Oct):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601
Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.
2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600
11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621
12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718
13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763
14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826
15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848
Also:
26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320