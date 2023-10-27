Marc Márquez (Honda/11th): "It was painful".

Marc Márquez secured P11 on the first day of MotoGP practice in Buriram and experienced a painful incident that he was initially unable to pinpoint.

Marc Márquez finished the first day of MotoGP practice in Buriram in 11th place, just a bitter six hundredths of a second short of direct admission to Q2. The outgoing Honda superstar nevertheless had plenty to talk about again. The eight-time World Champion first wanted to latch on to World Championship candidate Jorge Martin (Pramac-Ducati), but he did not allow this. Then Márquez rode together with Augusto Fernández behind Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Then there was another incident with a flying wing part on the track. "Before the attack I came into the pits. But I didn't realise before that it was a part of Jorge's bike - something had hit me on the shoulder. It was painful and a detriment for the first minute or two, but then it went quite well."

Márquez knows, "The performance was good. Positions from 10 to 15 are where we are at the moment. I tried my best to get to Q2. It was very close, but we were out. It's going to be tough on Saturday to still get into Q2."

In 2019, MM93 secured his sixth and final MotoGP World Championship title in Buriram. "I watched the race again in the video. At that time I was fighting with Fabio at a very high level. The pace was very high behind Fabio. The problem is that everyone has become faster in the meantime. Now we are also fighting each other again, but for different positions."

Regarding his reaction at the end of the time attack, Marc Márquez stated, "When I put the new tyre on, the torque was missing. My feeling then is that you can't use the new tyre. In some areas the bike was weak. I was most disappointed that it was so close - especially with only 16 thousandths of a second missing. Now I have to go to Q1, which is the worst practice in the world."

On Saturday's 13-lap sprint, Marc said, "I don't think we will be close. Viñales passed me on one run, so I lost a second in one lap."

MotoGP results Practice, Buriram (27 Oct):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601

Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.

2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600

11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621

12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718

13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763

14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826

15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848



Also:

26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320