Pecco Bagnaia (7th): "I feel we are strong".

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia clinched his Q2 ticket in seventh place on Friday and was one thing above all afterwards: "The relief is great, finally," the MotoGP World Champion grinned with satisfaction after having been in action twice already in Q1 at Mandalika and Phillip Island last time out. "But it's not just the Q2 entry, it's also the feeling. I can brake hard and the bike follows me, it's so nice. I missed that feeling."

"I'm very happy, even though unfortunately in the first part of the practice session I didn't have the feeling from the morning. The feeling with the first medium rear tyre was not the best, on the right flank I had grip problems. But as soon as we used another medium tyre, the feeling for the first 'time attack' was great again," Pecco reported. "Unfortunately, I didn't have the chance to set a second lap time in the second attempt because of the yellow flags after Jorge's [Martin] crash. But the feeling was already good enough to set 1:29 times. I am very happy with today," the Ducati factory rider summed up after his 1'30.069 min on Friday.

The 26-year-old Italian did not want to overstate the unscheduled pit stop due to brake problems in the early afternoon. "It was more about the feeling. I prefer the brakes to be quite aggressive at the start and I didn't feel that way. In order not to lose time, I decided to pit and change them."

Looking at Friday's timesheets - and Aprilia factory riders Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró in second and third - Bagnaia said of his objective for qualifying, "I think the Aprilia will be very competitive with the grip they can generate with this tyre. For us, the front row would be a good result, but I think we can fight for pole position. I feel we are very strong."

The world championship leader was reluctant to say whether it would be an advantage in the Ducati-internal world championship battle if the Aprilia were strong enough in the race to interfere at the front. "I don't know, it's always difficult to predict. Apart from Barcelona, it is also always very difficult to judge who are the fastest on a Friday. There are different strategies in the sessions, but clearly Aprilia is competitive for sure - and I think KTM too. Let's see if we can improve in the last phase of corner entry, we can be even faster."

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601