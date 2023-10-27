Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/3rd): Photo analysis implemented
Aleix Espargaro (34) was only 160 thousandths of a second behind his compatriot Jorge Martin, who crashed with the Pramac-Ducati at the end of the time practice with the best time. The experienced Spaniard was then also very surprised about the extremely narrow gaps.
"It is a bit complicated. Last year Spielberg and Buriram were still our worst tracks. We were not really in the points there on a dry track. It looks like we can use more power and more of the engine brake here now and have more mechanical grip," noted the Catalan.
"I don't have a concrete answer yet, but in any case we are fast and competitive with both tyres. I didn't expect it like this on Thursday, I'm surprised about it and happy," added Aleix.
Aprilia carried out a trial with a new seating position. Aleix revealed: "We have a department that analyses our rivals and compares a lot from photos. We got their analysis yesterday. A weak point with us is our performance when decelerating."
"It looks like we are not sitting in the right position and so we are not getting enough weight on the rear tyre to stop the bike ideally. We have tried different seat positions and tried to get our body closer to the rear tyre. That's also what it's about when the guys change the 2024 bike in terms of geometry. The weight that the rider himself can put in directly is always ten times more valuable than what the engineers can do. They have to analyse everything now; the output was not bad."
Aleix Espargaró analyses: "With the medium tyre I want to ride more tomorrow. Even if someone uses the soft tyre, it will be difficult because all the times have become faster."
On the power density in general he noted, "Three tenths difference between the top-10 and five tenths between the top-17 that's unbelievable. That's sick! I have never seen such a close result in the results list. In qualifying you had to be super precise because of that; it's hard to understand. There are actually two long straights here where fast bikes can make big differences, but then there are also very technical sections."
