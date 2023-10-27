Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/3rd): Photo analysis implemented

Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró finished the MotoGP Friday in Buriram in P3 and afterwards revealed interesting details about internal analysis at Aprilia. Regarding the tight gaps, he said: "It's sick."

Aleix Espargaro (34) was only 160 thousandths of a second behind his compatriot Jorge Martin, who crashed with the Pramac-Ducati at the end of the time practice with the best time. The experienced Spaniard was then also very surprised about the extremely narrow gaps.

"It is a bit complicated. Last year Spielberg and Buriram were still our worst tracks. We were not really in the points there on a dry track. It looks like we can use more power and more of the engine brake here now and have more mechanical grip," noted the Catalan.

"I don't have a concrete answer yet, but in any case we are fast and competitive with both tyres. I didn't expect it like this on Thursday, I'm surprised about it and happy," added Aleix.

Aprilia carried out a trial with a new seating position. Aleix revealed: "We have a department that analyses our rivals and compares a lot from photos. We got their analysis yesterday. A weak point with us is our performance when decelerating."

"It looks like we are not sitting in the right position and so we are not getting enough weight on the rear tyre to stop the bike ideally. We have tried different seat positions and tried to get our body closer to the rear tyre. That's also what it's about when the guys change the 2024 bike in terms of geometry. The weight that the rider himself can put in directly is always ten times more valuable than what the engineers can do. They have to analyse everything now; the output was not bad."

Aleix Espargaró analyses: "With the medium tyre I want to ride more tomorrow. Even if someone uses the soft tyre, it will be difficult because all the times have become faster."

On the power density in general he noted, "Three tenths difference between the top-10 and five tenths between the top-17 that's unbelievable. That's sick! I have never seen such a close result in the results list. In qualifying you had to be super precise because of that; it's hard to understand. There are actually two long straights here where fast bikes can make big differences, but then there are also very technical sections."

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601

Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.

2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600

11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621

12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718

13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763

14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826

15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848



Also:

26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320