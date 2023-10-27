Marco Bezzecchi (6th): "I don't care about the lap time".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"I didn't want to put too much stress on the shoulder, so I started a bit cautiously in the morning. Because of that I was then far behind with the used tyres, but in the afternoon it went much better," Marco Bezzecchi reported after 6th place on Friday in Buriram. "We found something on the bike that allowed me to ride better. But in terms of pace I still need to find two or three tenths, if I'm honest. In terms of chasing times, though, I was really fast. Unfortunately I caught the yellow flag after Jorge Martin crashed, otherwise I would probably be in first place, but yeah, I can't complain because the goal today was to get into Q2."
"We tried a risky change for the 'time attack' and I felt much better with it," the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team then revealed. "Now I am curious to see how I will feel with it on used tyres. Because up until that moment I was struggling with grip, especially at the end of the second sector and throughout the third sector I was struggling with traction. I didn't make metres in the fluid sections. That was a bit of the problem. Then after the change and with the fresh tyre the feeling was better, but as we know a fresh tyre always helps. So I'll have to check it tomorrow."
Last year, "Bez" was on pole position for the first time in his MotoGP career at the Thailand GP. Can he also fight for the best starting position tomorrow, Saturday? "I hope so - and I believe so," he added with a grin.
His optimistic tip for pole position in the press conference on Thursday was a 1:28.972 min. Does the World Championship third-placed rider still think this time is realistic? "I don't know, I just put the lap time down because it was cool," laughed the #72. "But I don't care about the lap time. The important thing is to be in front. If a 1:30.9 min is enough to be first, then that's perfect. If I can do a 1:28 time, though, then I'm happier. The track conditions are a bit worse than expected, that's true, but that's normal on the first day. I think it will be better tomorrow. It also depends a lot on the weather, here in Buriram it can sometimes rain very hard very quickly."
If the weather stays stable, however, he said significant progress is still possible: "I would have done a 1:29.7 min today. Martin did a 1:29.8 min - so we are eight tenths short. I think it is possible. But I don't care, as I said: the important thing is to be in front and to start from the first two rows."
The 24-year-old Italian did not know whether his physical condition would also allow him to fight for victory in the race. "It's difficult to drive like that. Because it will also be difficult to find the perfect set-up because I can't push every lap in the sessions. I have to do short runs. Still, I don't feel too bad. The arm is better. I still have a lot of pain in my neck during the hard braking phases. If I should be there, I will fight for sure though."
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601