Marco Bezzecchi (6th): "I don't care about the lap time".

VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi started cautiously on Friday in Buriram, but sees himself at least on a fast lap in the fight for the top positions. But is his own prediction also realistic?

"I didn't want to put too much stress on the shoulder, so I started a bit cautiously in the morning. Because of that I was then far behind with the used tyres, but in the afternoon it went much better," Marco Bezzecchi reported after 6th place on Friday in Buriram. "We found something on the bike that allowed me to ride better. But in terms of pace I still need to find two or three tenths, if I'm honest. In terms of chasing times, though, I was really fast. Unfortunately I caught the yellow flag after Jorge Martin crashed, otherwise I would probably be in first place, but yeah, I can't complain because the goal today was to get into Q2."

"We tried a risky change for the 'time attack' and I felt much better with it," the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team then revealed. "Now I am curious to see how I will feel with it on used tyres. Because up until that moment I was struggling with grip, especially at the end of the second sector and throughout the third sector I was struggling with traction. I didn't make metres in the fluid sections. That was a bit of the problem. Then after the change and with the fresh tyre the feeling was better, but as we know a fresh tyre always helps. So I'll have to check it tomorrow."

Last year, "Bez" was on pole position for the first time in his MotoGP career at the Thailand GP. Can he also fight for the best starting position tomorrow, Saturday? "I hope so - and I believe so," he added with a grin.

His optimistic tip for pole position in the press conference on Thursday was a 1:28.972 min. Does the World Championship third-placed rider still think this time is realistic? "I don't know, I just put the lap time down because it was cool," laughed the #72. "But I don't care about the lap time. The important thing is to be in front. If a 1:30.9 min is enough to be first, then that's perfect. If I can do a 1:28 time, though, then I'm happier. The track conditions are a bit worse than expected, that's true, but that's normal on the first day. I think it will be better tomorrow. It also depends a lot on the weather, here in Buriram it can sometimes rain very hard very quickly."

If the weather stays stable, however, he said significant progress is still possible: "I would have done a 1:29.7 min today. Martin did a 1:29.8 min - so we are eight tenths short. I think it is possible. But I don't care, as I said: the important thing is to be in front and to start from the first two rows."

The 24-year-old Italian did not know whether his physical condition would also allow him to fight for victory in the race. "It's difficult to drive like that. Because it will also be difficult to find the perfect set-up because I can't push every lap in the sessions. I have to do short runs. Still, I don't feel too bad. The arm is better. I still have a lot of pain in my neck during the hard braking phases. If I should be there, I will fight for sure though."

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601