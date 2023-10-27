Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): "Why not on the podium?"
Fabio Quartararo took a strong third place in India and Indonesia, but in between and after that he had two flops in Japan and Australia. He was therefore already hoping on Thursday in Thailand that he would now be able to collect another top result according to the law of the series. And he made no secret of the fact that he absolutely had to make it directly into Q2.
The 2021 world champion and 2022 runner-up managed that target flawlessly today. "Yes, Q2 was the main goal today and we achieved it in a good way," the Yamaha factory rider summed up. "I'm really happy because the pace is good. Once we have a carcass on the rear tyre that is different from the usual one, we can have a bit more joy. Nothing changes for us then, but the opponents are then not able to use all the engine power. That's why we did well today."
In the finish corner, Fabio could be seen in slow motion straightening the bike with a slipping rear wheel and accelerating violently - an extremely spectacular scene that demanded respect.
"Yeah, I talked about it in the technical debrief with my crew. It was crazy, because you brake and brake, you have to be very aggressive to get the bike to slide. But you then have to straighten the bike up, activate the rear ride height device, at the same time you have to get on the rear brake. So you're pretty busy. You're fighting fiercely, but it's also enjoyable when it results in good lap times. It's quite entertaining."
Fabio Quartararo has now secured 8th place. Is he expecting more on Saturday and Sunday? Does he have big ambitions for the Thai GP?
"Yes, it will also depend on the weather. But if we manage a great qualifying session, we can fight for the top-5 - and why not the podium?"
Fabio was quick to answer the question of where he makes up for the time lost on the straights: "In braking."
Then he added: "When braking into turns 1, 3, 12, I make up time. In turn 4, I take a lot of 'corner speed', although I don't know exactly how I manage that. I just try to suppress the top speed disadvantage. Because we certainly lose at least two tenths on the straights. But I put that out of my mind and concentrate entirely on squeezing the best out of the bike."
We like to repeat it: Fabio Quarataro does not have to hide behind Marc Márquez when it comes to riding skills.
The difference: "El Diablo" very rarely flies off the bike - and always easily keeps his brand colleague Franco Morbidelli in check.
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601
Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.
2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600
11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621
12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718
13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763
14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826
15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848
Also:
26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320