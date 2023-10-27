Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha): "Why not on the podium?"

Fabio Quartararo has found the fighting spirit again after many disappointing Grand Prix. He squeezes out the M1 Yamaha in exemplary fashion - and dispels thoughts of a lack of top speed after 8th place at the Thai GP.

Fabio Quartararo took a strong third place in India and Indonesia, but in between and after that he had two flops in Japan and Australia. He was therefore already hoping on Thursday in Thailand that he would now be able to collect another top result according to the law of the series. And he made no secret of the fact that he absolutely had to make it directly into Q2.

The 2021 world champion and 2022 runner-up managed that target flawlessly today. "Yes, Q2 was the main goal today and we achieved it in a good way," the Yamaha factory rider summed up. "I'm really happy because the pace is good. Once we have a carcass on the rear tyre that is different from the usual one, we can have a bit more joy. Nothing changes for us then, but the opponents are then not able to use all the engine power. That's why we did well today."

In the finish corner, Fabio could be seen in slow motion straightening the bike with a slipping rear wheel and accelerating violently - an extremely spectacular scene that demanded respect.

"Yeah, I talked about it in the technical debrief with my crew. It was crazy, because you brake and brake, you have to be very aggressive to get the bike to slide. But you then have to straighten the bike up, activate the rear ride height device, at the same time you have to get on the rear brake. So you're pretty busy. You're fighting fiercely, but it's also enjoyable when it results in good lap times. It's quite entertaining."

Fabio Quartararo has now secured 8th place. Is he expecting more on Saturday and Sunday? Does he have big ambitions for the Thai GP?

"Yes, it will also depend on the weather. But if we manage a great qualifying session, we can fight for the top-5 - and why not the podium?"

Fabio was quick to answer the question of where he makes up for the time lost on the straights: "In braking."

Then he added: "When braking into turns 1, 3, 12, I make up time. In turn 4, I take a lot of 'corner speed', although I don't know exactly how I manage that. I just try to suppress the top speed disadvantage. Because we certainly lose at least two tenths on the straights. But I put that out of my mind and concentrate entirely on squeezing the best out of the bike."

We like to repeat it: Fabio Quarataro does not have to hide behind Marc Márquez when it comes to riding skills.

The difference: "El Diablo" very rarely flies off the bike - and always easily keeps his brand colleague Franco Morbidelli in check.

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601

Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.

2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600

11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621

12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718

13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763

14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826

15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848



Also:

26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320