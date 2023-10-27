Johann Zarco (4th): Is stable order coming at Pramac?

Although a weight has fallen off Johann's shoulders after his first MotoGP victory, he made it anything but easy for himself on the first day of practice in Buriram. But then he improved enormously - 4th place.

He was a little perplexed. Because Johann Zarco (33) was surprised himself after his performance improvement on Friday at the Chang International Circuit. "In the morning, nothing worked at all. I hardly found any grip. And didn't get good times. But I wasn't worried", the Frenchman commented on the starting position after the first laps on the 4.55 km circuit.

This calmness surely has something to do with the fact that the Frenchman finally got his first MotoGP victory in Phillip Island the previous week. And therefore he didn't have to keep answering the same questions about when the time had finally come. That's why the Moto2 double world champion from 2015/2016 was able to concentrate on answering the reasons for his improved performance.

"We obviously made some very good decisions with the setup," boasted next year's LCR Honda crack. "Then when we fitted fresh tyres it went like clockwork. I am enormously happy with this improvement and surprised myself. I have never experienced it before that the riding feeling changes so much within one day. It can continue like this."

Regarding his tyre choice, the current WRC fifth-placed has already decided. "The medium will fit. With the hard tyre you would lose so much time in the early stages of sprints and also races that you could never make up for it afterwards." He said it was often the case this season anyway that you could go out with softer tyres than last year. "We have become faster, but we still put less stress on the tyres in the corners."

Would he support his team-mate Jorge Martin in the title fight? Zarco has to smile at that. "Jorge is so fast here. We won't get in each other's way," the Frenchman evaded this delicate topic.

Zarco said that Prima-Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi, who succeeded Francesco Guidotti who left for KTM two years ago, had not yet given any such command.

MotoGP results Practice, Buriram (27.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826".

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601

Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):

1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.

2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327

8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369

9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600

11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621

12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718

13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763

14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826

15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848



Also:

26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320