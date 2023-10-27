Johann Zarco (4th): Is stable order coming at Pramac?
He was a little perplexed. Because Johann Zarco (33) was surprised himself after his performance improvement on Friday at the Chang International Circuit. "In the morning, nothing worked at all. I hardly found any grip. And didn't get good times. But I wasn't worried", the Frenchman commented on the starting position after the first laps on the 4.55 km circuit.
This calmness surely has something to do with the fact that the Frenchman finally got his first MotoGP victory in Phillip Island the previous week. And therefore he didn't have to keep answering the same questions about when the time had finally come. That's why the Moto2 double world champion from 2015/2016 was able to concentrate on answering the reasons for his improved performance.
"We obviously made some very good decisions with the setup," boasted next year's LCR Honda crack. "Then when we fitted fresh tyres it went like clockwork. I am enormously happy with this improvement and surprised myself. I have never experienced it before that the riding feeling changes so much within one day. It can continue like this."
Regarding his tyre choice, the current WRC fifth-placed has already decided. "The medium will fit. With the hard tyre you would lose so much time in the early stages of sprints and also races that you could never make up for it afterwards." He said it was often the case this season anyway that you could go out with softer tyres than last year. "We have become faster, but we still put less stress on the tyres in the corners."
Would he support his team-mate Jorge Martin in the title fight? Zarco has to smile at that. "Jorge is so fast here. We won't get in each other's way," the Frenchman evaded this delicate topic.
Zarco said that Prima-Pramac team manager Gino Borsoi, who succeeded Francesco Guidotti who left for KTM two years ago, had not yet given any such command.
MotoGP results Practice, Buriram (27.10.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826".
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601
Moto2, Buriram, combined times after FP2 (27.10.):
1st Acosta, Kalex, 1:35.985 min.
2nd Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.014 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.020
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Canet, Kalex, + 0.255
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.298
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.327
8th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.369
9th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.438
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.600
11th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.621
12th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.718
13th v/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.763
14th Vietti, Kalex, + 0,826
15th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.848
Also:
26. tulovic, Kalex, + 1.320