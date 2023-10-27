Maverick Viñales (2nd): "Good chances for pole".
In keeping with his nature, Maverick Viñales (28) was in a decidedly upbeat mood after the first day of practice for the Thailand GP. "I always tell my team that if we can ride a precise line, then we are fast. And I was really able to ride very accurately. The problems that have often plagued us this season, namely the difficult braking behaviour and acceleration out of tight corners, we've got a pretty good handle on here."
After stumbling in Australia and only getting up to speed in the wet in Buriram last year, the factory team from Noale now had a lot of sunshine. "I think we are definitely ready for the race on Sunday. But I think we also have a good chance of taking pole position on Saturday. We are doing well with the tyres. And we can still improve here if we adjust the electronics a bit better, and I can influence the rubber wear with my throttle hand, after all."
The Catalan, however, cannot exactly classify his opponents before his 224th Grand Prix. "The Ducati are normally always much faster from Friday to Saturday. But we certainly still have potential. My time today was already as fast as my qualifying time a year ago. So you can imagine that it is already a different riding."
Viñales praises the new-found riding feel on his RS-GP23. "The crucial thing is that I can open the throttle at exactly the right moment. That refers above all to the respective corner radius and the corresponding lean angle. That's what I mean by precision."
MotoGP Practice result, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601