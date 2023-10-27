Maverick Viñales (2nd): "Good chances for pole".

After the factory Aprilia was still lagging behind the front runners at the last GP in Australia, the team showed its best side in Buriram. Maverick Viñales finished second on Friday.

In keeping with his nature, Maverick Viñales (28) was in a decidedly upbeat mood after the first day of practice for the Thailand GP. "I always tell my team that if we can ride a precise line, then we are fast. And I was really able to ride very accurately. The problems that have often plagued us this season, namely the difficult braking behaviour and acceleration out of tight corners, we've got a pretty good handle on here."

After stumbling in Australia and only getting up to speed in the wet in Buriram last year, the factory team from Noale now had a lot of sunshine. "I think we are definitely ready for the race on Sunday. But I think we also have a good chance of taking pole position on Saturday. We are doing well with the tyres. And we can still improve here if we adjust the electronics a bit better, and I can influence the rubber wear with my throttle hand, after all."

The Catalan, however, cannot exactly classify his opponents before his 224th Grand Prix. "The Ducati are normally always much faster from Friday to Saturday. But we certainly still have potential. My time today was already as fast as my qualifying time a year ago. So you can imagine that it is already a different riding."

Viñales praises the new-found riding feel on his RS-GP23. "The crucial thing is that I can open the throttle at exactly the right moment. That refers above all to the respective corner radius and the corresponding lean angle. That's what I mean by precision."

MotoGP Practice result, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601