Luca Marini: Difference between GP22 & GP23 bigger
The Chang International Circuit suits Luca Marini, he stood on the podium here twice in the Moto2 class, even as the winner in 2019. But he had already warned on Thursday: "It is very difficult here every time because the gaps between the riders are so narrow. So it's important to show a good qualifying. Because in these high temperatures - when it's not raining - it's difficult to follow other riders. Especially because of the temperature of the front tyre and the brakes, it becomes important to be in front."
Indeed, the top-10 were within just three tenths of a second on Friday. Marini lined up 0.199 sec behind the day's fastest rider Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in 5th. "In general it was a positive day. The feeling with the bike is good, but there is still something we need to work on - especially in the last part of the braking phase in the corner entry," described the Ducati GP22 rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team. "We need to find a different balance in that phase, I can't get the bike to turn in. We will try something in that area for tomorrow to find a better way."
As a reference, Valentino Rossi's brother points not to a VR46 buddy, but to World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin: "At the moment Martin is doing a great job. But his feeling for the bike is also incredible. If you look at his data, he can do every corner in a glass of water, as we say in Italy. It's difficult to compare the data with him. So we have to work a bit and try to find a better compromise."
"Apart from that, I think I was quite strong," was Marini's interim conclusion after the first day of practice. "I think we are competitive. But the problem here in Buriram is that the gaps are practically zero. So a very good qualifying is crucial. Getting on the front row will be very difficult though - with all the other Ducati, the Aprilia riders and also the KTM I have on the cards for Saturday."
When asked, Marini went into more detail about Martin's aforementioned turning strength: "Jorge rode in a great way last year as well, but he wasn't that fantastic yet. It also depends a lot on the feeling and confidence on the bike, which can make you push more and ride better. Everyone rides very well here every time, but he just found a very good balance that works very well on every track."
"So we have to keep working, but we are already doing a great job," underlined the Italian from the Ducati customer team. "It's normal that he is a bit faster because he has a factory bike. After all the upgrades, the difference between the factory bike and the bike of me and Bez is a bit bigger now. But that's okay and it's not an excuse for us because we can also finish on the podium with our bike in every Grand Prix."
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601