Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha/12th): Shark Tank in Q1

After the first day of practice for the Thailand GP, Franco Morbidelli was hard on himself. He had not been aggressive enough. But he hopes for his chance in Q1, as his Yamaha feels good.

"It would have been so important to qualify directly for Qualifying 2 here," "Franky" Morbidelli (28) mourned the missed opportunity after the one-hour practice session on Friday. "The Yamaha handles really well. No comparison to the problems in some of the last races. I expected us to look good here before this weekend though." Next year's Pramac Ducati rider, however, was struggling with himself and his attempts to set a good lap time.

"I have to give myself credit for that. In my first 'time attack' I basically had the speed, but I was simply not aggressive enough. I took it a bit too easy. And in the second attempt, some opponents and the yellow flags got in my way. I was fast, but not fast enough."

"On Saturday I have another chance to get into Q2. Our base is right. However, Q1 on Saturday will be a real shark tank."

"Franky" fears the three Ducati riders in particular. "With Diggia, Alex Márquez and Bastianini it will be exciting for sure. It will depend on how far the three of them can improve."

The eleven-time GP winner also sees himself as a victim of the tight time gaps. "It's extreme. I'm four tenths off the fastest time and I'm twelfth. And the first 18 are by five tenths of a second. I have rarely experienced something like that. I will try to find a good slipstream because we are still a bit too slow on the straight."

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601