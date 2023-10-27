Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha/12th): Shark Tank in Q1
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
"It would have been so important to qualify directly for Qualifying 2 here," "Franky" Morbidelli (28) mourned the missed opportunity after the one-hour practice session on Friday. "The Yamaha handles really well. No comparison to the problems in some of the last races. I expected us to look good here before this weekend though." Next year's Pramac Ducati rider, however, was struggling with himself and his attempts to set a good lap time.
"I have to give myself credit for that. In my first 'time attack' I basically had the speed, but I was simply not aggressive enough. I took it a bit too easy. And in the second attempt, some opponents and the yellow flags got in my way. I was fast, but not fast enough."
"On Saturday I have another chance to get into Q2. Our base is right. However, Q1 on Saturday will be a real shark tank."
"Franky" fears the three Ducati riders in particular. "With Diggia, Alex Márquez and Bastianini it will be exciting for sure. It will depend on how far the three of them can improve."
The eleven-time GP winner also sees himself as a victim of the tight time gaps. "It's extreme. I'm four tenths off the fastest time and I'm twelfth. And the first 18 are by five tenths of a second. I have rarely experienced something like that. I will try to find a good slipstream because we are still a bit too slow on the straight."
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'29.826 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601