Augusto Fernández (10th): "I don't feel comfortable yet".

In Buriram, Augusto Fernández was the spoilsport for his prominent compatriot Marc Márquez. He relegated the former champion to Q1 by the blink of an eye and qualified directly for Q2.

In the morning practice at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand on Friday, the two fastest KTMs were for once not orange, but red. The two riders of the Tech3-GASGAS-Factory Team were excellent with Pol Espargarò in third and MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernández (26) in sixth, while their cronies Binder and Miller were still outside the top ten.

In the one-hour afternoon timed practice, the current Moto2 World Champion then managed to confirm the result and qualify directly for Q2. All the more surprising his comment after the session. "I really don't feel comfortable on the bike yet. I had quite some problems to show a good pace consistently. Why that is, I don't know at the moment."

The Mallorca-based Madrilenian, who scored points in every race until the San Marino GP at the beginning of September, smiles. "I know the result is right and I could tell now that everything is top. But it's not like that. Normally I always find my way quickly on every track. Definitely not here."

Augusto can therefore well understand why he ended up in the top ten despite these problems. "I caught a good train and achieved this good lap time." His thanks go to the "train driver" Fabio Di Giannantonio. Like the fastest rider in practice, Jorge Martin, other Ducati riders were also in demand as draught horses. They could hardly save themselves from riders who were looking for fast slipstreams.

Marc Márquez was particularly penetrative in this respect, trying to sneak into Q2 first behind Jorge Martin and then behind "Diggia". So Fernández finally came to a double slipstream, which was enough by 65/1000 sec to qualify directly for Q2 at the expense of Márquez.

The seven-time GP winner hopes his KTM RC16 will now be tweaked enough for Saturday to find the confidence he wants. "It has already gone better with fresh tyres. That makes me optimistic."

MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27 Oct):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243

8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248

9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295

10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398

14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442

16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517

18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541

19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164

21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278

MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec

3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651

5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750

6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823

7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966

10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987

11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079

12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130

13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162

14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235

15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269

16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333

18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337

19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393

20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477

21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601