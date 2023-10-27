Augusto Fernández (10th): "I don't feel comfortable yet".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In the morning practice at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand on Friday, the two fastest KTMs were for once not orange, but red. The two riders of the Tech3-GASGAS-Factory Team were excellent with Pol Espargarò in third and MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernández (26) in sixth, while their cronies Binder and Miller were still outside the top ten.
In the one-hour afternoon timed practice, the current Moto2 World Champion then managed to confirm the result and qualify directly for Q2. All the more surprising his comment after the session. "I really don't feel comfortable on the bike yet. I had quite some problems to show a good pace consistently. Why that is, I don't know at the moment."
The Mallorca-based Madrilenian, who scored points in every race until the San Marino GP at the beginning of September, smiles. "I know the result is right and I could tell now that everything is top. But it's not like that. Normally I always find my way quickly on every track. Definitely not here."
Augusto can therefore well understand why he ended up in the top ten despite these problems. "I caught a good train and achieved this good lap time." His thanks go to the "train driver" Fabio Di Giannantonio. Like the fastest rider in practice, Jorge Martin, other Ducati riders were also in demand as draught horses. They could hardly save themselves from riders who were looking for fast slipstreams.
Marc Márquez was particularly penetrative in this respect, trying to sneak into Q2 first behind Jorge Martin and then behind "Diggia". So Fernández finally came to a double slipstream, which was enough by 65/1000 sec to qualify directly for Q2 at the expense of Márquez.
The seven-time GP winner hopes his KTM RC16 will now be tweaked enough for Saturday to find the confidence he wants. "It has already gone better with fresh tyres. That makes me optimistic."
MotoGP result Practice, Buriram (27 Oct):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:29.826 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.098 sec
3rd Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.160
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.180
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.199
6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.208
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.243
8th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.248
9th Binder, KTM, + 0.295
10th Augusto Fernández, GASGAS, + 0.304
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.369
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.391
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.398
14th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.436
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.442
16th Mir, Honda, + 0,469
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.517
18th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.541
19th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.089
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1,164
21st Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.278
MotoGP Result FP1, Buriram (27/10):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:30.520 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.238 sec
3rd Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
4th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia,+ 0.651
5th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.750
6th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.823
7th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.962
8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.962
9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.966
10th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.987
11th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.079
12th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.130
13th Miller, KTM, + 1,162
14th Binder, KTM, + 1,235
15th Marini, Ducati, + 1,269
16th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1,304
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1,333
18th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1,337
19th Zarco, Ducati, + 1.393
20th Mir, Honda, + 1,477
21. Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.601