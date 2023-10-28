Buriram Q1: Best time for Alex ahead of Marc Márquez

T he first qualifying session at the Chang International Circuit was Alex Márquez's prey. Brother Marc made himself unpopular with Jack Miller and secured second place.

Three Ducati had to struggle to advance to Q2 in Thailand. After the first few minutes, Alex Márquez was in 1st place with 1'29.892, with Marc Márquez holding on to 2nd (+0.166 sec). 3rd Pol Espargaró. 4th Di Giannantonio, followed by Miller and Raúl Fernández. 7th Nakagami, 8th Morbidelli, 9th Oliveira, 10th Mir. 10. Mir. 11th Bastianini, who had to change to the spare bike for the second run due to technical problems and was 3.9 sec behind at half time.

In the second run Mac Márquez tried to get on Jack Miller's rear wheel. But the Red Bull KTM factory rider closed the throttle and took another run. Marc had already ruined his entry into Q2 once. But Jack had to regain momentum at some point, Marc still stayed behind! In the meantime, Raul Fernández took second place on the RNF-Aprilia without slipstream, Marc dropped back to third.

But then Marc Márquez snatched first place behind Miller with 1;29.830 min, Miller only holding on to fifth with 1:30.096 min, as Marc had even overtaken him. But Alex countered with 1:29.743 min.

Marc Márquez will surely face heavy reproaches today, because he irritated Miller in the important second run and prevented the Australian from concentrating on his job.

Result Q1 Buriram, 28.10.2023

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 1:29.743 min

2nd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.087

3rd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.107

4th Raul Fernandez, Aprilia, + 0.171

5th Jack Miller, KTM, + 0.353

6th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.372

7th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.381

8th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.415

9th Mir, Honda, + 0.520

10th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.699

11. Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.934