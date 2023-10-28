Buriram Q2: Jorge Martin dominates - 8th Marc Márquez

The second qualifying session in Thailand brought another pole position for Jorge Martin. Second place for Luca Marini: Aleix Espargaró is also on row 1.

In Qualifying 2 at the Thailand GP, Marco Bezzecchi set the fastest time on his first flying lap with 1'30.114 ahead of Brad Binder and Fabio Quartararo. For Ducati, it was all about maintaining their winning streak of pole positions, as a Desmosedici has always been on the top of the grid since the Jerez GP in 2023. At the Spanish GP, Aleix Espargaró had secured the best grid position.

Bezzecchi then climbed to 1'29.491", with Binder second, 0.208s behind. Then Jorge Martin roared into first place with 1'29.491, even being slightly held up by Aleix Espargaró in the final corner.

Alex and Marc Márquez did not take part in the first run.

In the meantime it turned out that Repsol-Honda had sent a man to the pit wall at Gresini Ducati and Red Bull KTM to observe when the stars would start in Q1. Then he had passed the info on to the Repsol crew by radio.

How low had this glorious team sunk?

90 seconds before the finish Bezzecchi was still in the lead with 1:29.483 min ahead of Jorge Martin (+ 0.008 sec). 3rd Binder. 4th Bagnaia. 5th Alex Márquez ahead of Aleix Espargaró.

Pecco Bagnaia went into the gravel on the last lap.

Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin will be fighting for his fifth sprint win in a row today, having secured his fourth pole position in the last six Grand Prix here. Marco Bezzecchi failed to repeat his Buriram pole of 2022.

And Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) secured a place on the front row of the grid for the fourth time this year.

Result Q2 Buriram, 28.10.2023

1st Martin, 1:29.287

2nd Marini, + 0.138 sec

3rd Aleix Espargaró, + 0.174

4th Bezzecchi, + 0.196

5th Binder, + 0.209

6th Bagnaia, + 0.240

7th Alex Márquez, + 0,313

8th Marc Márquez, + 0.335

9th Viñales, + 0.414

10th Quartararo, + 0.420

11th Zarco, + 0.636

12th Augusto Fernández, + 0.790

The remaining grid positions

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

15th Jack Miller, KTM

16th Nakagami, Honda

17th Pol Espargaró, KTM

18th Morbidelli, Yamaha

19th Mir, Honda

20th Oliveira, Aprilia

21st Bastianini, Ducati