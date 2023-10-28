More grief: Honda soon without a customer team?

The HRC managers are facing another dilemma, because after the completely botched 2023 season, with Marc Márquez and Alex Rins, the two best riders are going AWOL. And the contract with LCR expires at the end of 2024!

Marc Márquez (3rd place in the rain in Japan) and Alex Rins (victory on the LCR Honda in Texas) are the only two Honda RC213V factory riders who have seen a MotoGP podium up close this season. But they longed for better material, or at least a better environment, for 2024, so Marc signed on with Gresini Ducati and Rins opted for a move to the Yamaha factory team as Fabio Quartararo's teammate.

Ever since the Sepang test in February, a subterranean mood could be observed at HRC and Repsol-Honda, because Marc Márquez has long since made no secret of the fact that he was not going to race after three months. Marc Márquez made no secret of the fact that he wanted to see a winning bike in the pits after three lost years. But that was not delivered until today. And Rins didn't get any new parts after his success in Austin in April anyway. They were reserved for Repsol. Even three weeks after Le Mans, where Marc Márquez praised the Kalex chassis to the skies, Rins did not get one of the five German chassis delivered to try out.

The LCR Honda team then rebuilt the old chassis - and Rins embarrassed Marc Márquez on Friday at the Mugello GP by revealing the best Honda performance with 3rd place.

Although LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello is visibly trying hard not to make his dissatisfaction public, it has leaked out that he had many a bone to pick with HRC managers for failing to keep Rins at LCR for 2024.

And then LCR got Johann Zarco for two years. But when Marc Márquez took his leave and Repsol was unable to find a replacement that came close, the Frenchman was suddenly to be transferred to Repsol.

And Cecchinello did not want his wealthy sponsors to have to put up with Iker Lecuona, the notorious MotoGP failure (five races without points in 2023), as a stopgap.

So Cecchinello protested vehemently and insisted on the relevant agreements with Zarco and HRC.

HRC then knocked on the door of every conceivable candidate from Acosta to Oliveira and Aleix Espargaró to Viñales, but they all had watertight contracts for 2024.

That is why Fabio "Diggia" Di Giannantonio, who is now out of a job at Gresini, will probably take the place at Repsol, where Joan Mir is currently 22nd in the world championship. He has scored a whopping 20 points in 16 Grand Prix so far. He was world champion on the Suzuki in 2020! The Mallorcan has only scored three times this year on Sunday. Never in the sprint.

Of course, Rins' serious injury also has to do with the nature of the RC213V, which has been throwing its riders off the front wheel without warning for years - and despite traction control, also likes to do so via highsider. Marc Márquez can tell you a thing or two about it.

We don't even want to list how many cases of serious bodily injury have occurred at Honda since Márquez broke his upper arm in Jerez 2020.

A few numbers will suffice: Repsol-Honda has already counted 45 crashes on GP weekends in 2023.

By comparison, Quartararo has had a handful so far.

In the foreseeable future, HRC will face another dilemma. For the Japanese, like Yamaha, could lose their only customer team if Lucio Cecchinello is not kept happy.

The seven-time 125cc GP winner and successful team boss (in MotoGP with Honda since 2006!) has already received affectionate advances from Suzuki, Aprilia and KTM before the last contract extension - and most recently in the summer of 2023 a new request from KTM for 2024.

Yamaha, Aprilia and Pierer Mobility AG have already announced that they will negotiate again with the reliable partner LCR for 2025. Even Ducati is a possibility if, for example, Rossi's VR46 team allies with Yamaha for 2025.

For Aprilia, for example, LCR is much better off financially than the RNF squad. Attentive observers overheard talks between Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola and Cecchinello as early as the Misano Monday test in September.

Honda has already lost many MotoGP customer teams in recent years: Gresini Racing, Marc VDS, AB Motorsport and Aspar Martinez, for example.

And at least back then the bikes were still competitive.