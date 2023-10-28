Buriram: Sprint win for Martin ahead of Binder and Marini

Jorge Martin had secured the best starting position with pole position, and in the 13-lap sprint he followed it up with a commanding victory - the fifth in a row over the short distance. His World Championship rival Pecco Bagnaia, on the other hand, dropped back from sixth on the grid to ninth and lost nine points in seventh place. The two Ducati riders are now separated by 18 points.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Jorge Martin doesn't get away perfectly, but successfully defends 1st place in turn 1 against Luca Marini. Pecco Bagnaia falls behind the Márquez brothers to 8th place in the starting phase.



Lap 1: Martin leads ahead of Marini, Aleix Espargaró, Binder, Marc Márquez, Bezzecchi, Alex Márquez and Zarco, who has resolutely pushed past Bagnaia.



Lap 2: Martin is already a second behind Marini. Brad Binder takes over 3rd place from Aleix Espargaró in turn 3. The Aprilia rider also loses 4th place to Marc Márquez shortly afterwards. Nakagami crashes in turn 12.



Lap 3: Martin's lead is only slightly reduced, Binder is pressuring behind Marini. 4th Aleix Espargaró, 5th Marc Márquez, 6th Bezzecchi. Bagnaia still only 9th ahead of Quartararo.



Lap 4: Martin pulls away again. Bezzecchi snatches 5th place from Marc Márquez. 1.5 sec behind, a group fights for 7th - and Bagnaia benefits from Alex Márquez pushing Zarco to the outside in the last corner and is now seventh.



Lap 5: Martin 1.3 sec ahead of Marini, who continues to defend successfully against Binder who is lurking close behind.



Lap 6: Augusto Fernández crashes in turn 12.



Lap 7: Binder finds a way past Marini after several attempts. But in the meantime he is separated from the leader Martin by 1.6 sec.



Lap 8: Martin's lead remains constant, Binder can't shake off Marini either - and Aleix Espargaró is within 0.3 sec of the duo. Bezzecchi and Marc Márquez follow another 0.9 sec behind.



9th lap: Martin's lead is close to the two-second mark. Second fastest rider at this point is now Bagnaia, but he is still 0.8 sec behind Bezzecchi and Marc Márquez in seventh. Di Giannantonio comes into the pits with a technical problem.



Lap 10: Martin is back in front of Bezzecchi in turn 12 in 5th position.



11th lap: Martin leads by 1,5 sec ahead of Binder, who still has Marini on his back wheel. Aleix Espargaró is half a second behind the duo.



Lap 12: Bagnaia moves to within 0.3 sec of Bezzecchi (6th). Viñales (13th) gets a long-lap penalty.



Last lap: Martin wins in front of Binder and Marini. A mistake by Aleix Espargaró in turn 3 makes him fall behind Marc Márquez, the Aprilia rider counters in the meantime, but in the end the Repsol Honda factory rider decides the fight for 4th place for himself. Bagnaia can't get past Bezzecchi and has to settle for 7th place.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rds.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3,503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2nd Martin 351 points. 3rd Bezzecchi 297. 4th Binder 233. 4th Aleix Espargaró 190. 6th Zarco 188. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 155. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 117. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 305. 3. Aprilia 279. 4. Honda 156. 5. Yamaha 154.