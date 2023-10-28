Jorge Martin (Ducati/1st): "Today I took a risk".

Especially on a qualifying lap and over the short distance, Jorge Martin is in outstanding form at the moment: In Buriram on Saturday, he secured his fourth pole position from the last six Grands Prix andfollowed it up with his fifth sprint victory in a row in the 13-lap race in the afternoon.

The Madrilenian himself admitted afterwards that he had not really been able to assess his chances beforehand: "It was difficult for me to understand how the sprint would go because I always drove with worn tyres. I saw the pace of Fabio, Bezzecchi and also Pecco, who were fast on fresh tyres. So I didn't know exactly what my position would be. I already thought I would be competitive - and I was in the end. But I would have expected better grip in the last five or six laps. I wore the tyre down a bit too much at the beginning, but that's okay in the sprint, we can do that. On Sunday we have to be calmer in the first laps and try to save the tyre for the end of the race."

The Pramac star wants to avoid a collapse like the one he had last weekend on the last lap of the Australian GP. Whether he will also rely on the medium rear tyre (the softer of the two compounds available this weekend) for the 26-lap race at the Chang International Circuit, Martin says he does not yet know. "I was very competitive, but it is difficult to understand," he was cautious. "I think it will be difficult with the medium because the tyre is quite soft. We need to understand that in the warm-up."

Will the World Championship runner-up wait for his title rival Pecco Bagnaia's decision for his tyre choice? "I don't know. I think he will take the hard tyre. Because in FP2 he was faster with it than with the medium. I think for all of us the hard will be the tyre, but finally we will see in the warm-up," Martin confirmed.

Because Bagnaia could not go beyond 7th place in the sprint after a weak start, the "Martinator" reduced his gap in the World Championship standings to 18 points again. "For sure it's always great when you make up points," he commented. "I'm in a position where I have to take risks and that's what I did today. When Brad took over second place, I had to push a bit more. Maybe I could have crashed, maybe not, but I just tried to stay on the track."

The 25-year-old Spaniard kept the competition at bay in such a commanding manner. But does he also have the confidence to ride away from the front over the full distance? "If you push from the start, you use up all the tyre. I will definitely stay calm for the first few laps," Martin emphasised. "But everyone has to stay calm - and maybe I'm even faster than them in calm mode. I hope I can stay relaxed and still get an advantage. And if not, then maybe I'll have to settle for second or third place. We don't know yet."

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder in particular has Martin on his mind after the latter's second place in the sprint. "Brad was fast, he will be the main opponent, and Bezzecchi was also strong. I don't know what happened with Bezzecchi then, but in the morning he was super-fast. And I think Pecco will also improve, like in Mandalika. So it will be a different race," warned the Pramac Ducati rider, looking ahead to Sunday's main race. "Maybe I can also improve and learn from my mistakes from the past."

MotoGP Sprint result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2nd Martin 351. 3rd Bezzecchi 297. 4th Binder 233. 4th Aleix Espargaró 190. 6th Zarco 188. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 155. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 117. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.