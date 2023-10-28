Marc Márquez (Honda/4th): Why he was able to attack

Marc Márquez exceeded all expectations with a terrific 4th place in the sprint. On Friday he had still claimed that his speed was only good enough for places between 10 and 15, but he came up with a set-up trick.

Marc Márquez incurred the displeasure of Jack Miller in Qualifying 1 for catapulting himself into his slipstream for second place, depositing the Red Bull KTM factory rider in 15th on the grid and leaving him without a point in the sprint.

Marc Márquez again unpacked all his riding skills in the 13-lap sprint, snatching fourth place away from Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the finish and once again demoting all his Honda colleagues to extras.

"It was a good last lap, but I didn't win anything because I just benefited from a mistake by Aleix," noted the Repsol Honda star. "He lost his position, after all he was about a second ahead of me until then. He made a big mistake in Turn 1 and another one in Turn 3, which put me within striking distance and gave me a chance to fight him."

"He passed me in between with a very good manoeuvre between Turn 6 and Turn 7. But I was then able to brake very late in the finish in this finish corner, which I like, and still catch him off guard," Marc added. "We have to remember now: it's only a fourth place and it's only a sprint race. But as I said, we have to enjoy these nice bright spots with the team now."

Márquez, however, stressed that the traction problems that plagued him on Friday were still there. "For example, if someone overtook me in the finish corner, I would be defenceless because there is a very short acceleration stretch to the finish line. And especially when I get onto the dirty part of the track, I have even more wheelspin. We rebuilt the bike after Friday practice so that I can attack well in the bems zones. In acceleration we always lose anyway because of the lack of traction. So we made the bike more stable under braking and I was able to push harder under braking today than yesterday. We can't do anything about traction, it's always insufficient."