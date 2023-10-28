Brad Binder (KTM/2nd): "Jorge was too far away then".

Brad Binder lost too much time behind Luca Marini in the 13-lap sprint in Buriram. "Behind him, my front tyre overheated. That's why Jorge Martin got away from me," the KTM rider noted.

The attack-minded "Brad Attack" Binder also blew up the Ducati armada in the sprint to the Thailand GP at the Chang International Circuit (4.554 km, 7 right-hand and 5 left-hand corners, longest straight: 1 km) after securing a strong fifth place on the grid in Q2 in the morning.

The Red Bull KTM factory rider again clearly outshone his team-mate Jack Miller in Buriram, bringing home a second place in the sprint for the fourth time (after Le Mans, Spielberg and Motegi). In addition, the overtaking artist from South Africa has already taken sprint victories in Las Termas, Jerez and Spielberg this year.

Binder had already set a personal best of 1:29.923 min on Friday during yellow flags at the end of qualifying, but it was cancelled. But it would have meant second place, so Binder had a lot to look forward to on Saturday!

"That was a solid Saturday for us. Already the qualifying was okay, I was able to set some decent times. The fact that I only lost 0.2 sec to the pole time was great," the South African summed up. "Fifth on the grid was okay, although it would have been nice to be a bit further in front. But I can never complain about a second row on the grid..."

"The race then went well, I got a reasonable start and was able to overtake Aleix very early," Brad Binder described. "I then lost some time trying to catch Luca Marini. He is really good at braking. Behind him I was struggling with the front tyre overheating. When it gets too hot, you lose the edge grip. But once I got past him, it took a few laps for the front tyre to cool down. After that I felt safe again. I then set my sights on Jorge Martin. I wanted to chase him and catch him, but he was too far away. I pushed until the finish line and I'm happy to have brought home second place."

Results MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.