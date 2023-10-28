Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/7th): "This fight was pointless".

Sixth on the grid, seventh in the sprint and a lead in the MotoGP standings that has melted to 18 points: Pecco Bagnaia's Saturday in Buriram did not go according to plan, although his feeling was good.

After the practice Friday of the Thailand GP, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia raved about his rediscovered strength on the brakes and the good feeling on his GP23, which is why the World Championship leader went into Saturday with a lot of confidence. However, the results at the end of the day were sobering.

Already in qualifying things did not go quite smoothly for the 26-year-old Italian. "For the second time this weekend I didn't have a good feeling with one tyre," he complained. "With the first tyre I pushed and did a 1:30.2 min, I had big difficulties. Then with the second tyre I went 1:29.5 min. That makes the job so much harder for us. Because you expect something that you don't find, but after the change it's a different feeling... That doesn't help. We're still sixth on the grid, which isn't too bad, but we need a bit more consistency there."

From 6th on the grid, Bagnaia then initially dropped as low as 9th in the opening stages of the 13-lap sprint. What had happened? "I missed the start a bit and lost a lot of time after that - first with Zarco and then with the fight between Johann and Alex Márquez," the Ducati factory rider recounted. "It was quite pointless at that moment, considering how much time we lost. They were overtaking like it was the last lap, it was pointless."

It wasn't until the end of lap four that Bagnaia then moved ahead of Alex Márquez and Johann Zarco as his two brand-mates were carried to the outside in a duel at turn 12. But there was already a gap on those in front at that point. "I was around 1.6 sec behind Marc Márquez, but managed to close the gap. My feeling on the bike was so good again, I was also happy with the tyre wear. But to be only seventh at a time when you are so fast and strong is not good for us. For tomorrow I need to improve my pace in the first laps so I can stay out of these fights that cost time."

His title rival Jorge Martin cut the gap in the World Championship standings back to 18 points with his fifth consecutive sprint win (Bagnaia has been waiting for a success over the short distance since Spielberg).

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2nd Martin 351. 3rd Bezzecchi 297. 4th Binder 233. 4th Aleix Espargaró 190. 6th Zarco 188. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 155. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 117. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.