Fabio Quartararo (10th): Precious metres missing

Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo, after finishing 11th in the Buriram sprint, described his difficult situation in race situations and praised the speed of the Yamaha when he can ride alone.

Fabio Quartararo finished 11th in the MotoGP sprint race in Buriram on Saturday, losing out to winner Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati). The French former world champion missed out on world championship points by two seconds on the Yamaha M1.

Quartararo had started from 10th on row 4. "I just couldn't overtake and it's the same story - has been for a long time," Fabio analysed. "When I ride on my own in practice we know exactly what's possible, that's when we can ride our lines and be really fast!"

The race then brings the problems: "As soon as we are in the race everything changes. At the beginning I was riding together with Pecco, Alex and Joan. The driving style is then so different that I just can't do anything."

"It was like that at the end, I wasn't somehow lost in the bunch, I just couldn't overtake. I'm always too far away to be able to overtake. My lap times are what I expected. The gap is exactly the same. I was riding behind Jorge Martin in qualifying. I was never on the limit like that. We are just missing by about 0.4 seconds - so we are around P10 - that's exactly where we are."

"I didn't expect the others to improve like that either," sighed Fabio. The Frenchman reiterated, "Our speed is incredible when we're on our own! But even Honda then rides the style of the others in the bunch. But we can't keep up before the important passages. At the overtaking points, I'm always five to ten metres behind the rider in front. I almost crashed several times before the last corner when I wanted to try."

The outlook for Sunday in terms of tyre choice: "We don't have much to lose. If there is a possibility, I will use the medium tyre in the 26-lap race. We will also try the hard rear tyre in the morning warm-up, but I think if the performance is only slightly different at the start, I will go with the medium."

MotoGP Sprint result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.