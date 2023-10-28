Marco Bezzecchi (6th): The woes of young Marco

The Buriram sprint was a torment for the current world championship bronze medallist. With severe pain in his shoulder, he saved four points, but in the fight for the world championship title he is now falling behind almost hopelessly.

In the best-case scenario, as of today, Saturday, there are still a maximum of 136 championship points to be awarded in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship - and that is precisely the current gap between Brad Binder and world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. But for Mooney-VR46-Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi (24), long considered a hot title contender but then set back by various incidents, many of which were not of his own making, the 72-point gap to Bagnaia is becoming more and more of a mortgage.

Accordingly depressed, "Bez" also commented on his result in the sprint race after his sixth place at the Chang International Circuit. What would he need to achieve a similar result to that of his third-placed team-mate Luca Marini, he was asked. "Very simple. A good, healthy shoulder. From the fifth lap onwards I had a lot of pain and no strength. It was agony."

The base would have been optimal, Bezzecchi noted fst. "My bike was well set up and ran perfectly. But right after the start from position 4 I was pushed to the outside by Brad Binder. I don't want to complain. In his place I would have done the same. Then Marc Marquez overtook me. I couldn't fight back because my front tyre was also degrading badly."

The Thai heat certainly didn't help his battered physical condition either. "Absolutely not. But the hot temperatures are also a technical problem. If you stay in the slipstream, the front tyres overheat immediately. So you should never stay there, but overtake immediately."

Easier said than done. "Even if it sounds a bit strange, but I am a bit more optimistic for the race on Sunday. The approach in the sprint is much more aggressive. I hope I can manage my power a bit better then and also that I can recover a bit for tomorrow," hopes the nine-time GP winner.

It may be noted that the VR46 Academy rider, who broke his collarbone during flat-track practice at the Rossi Ranch in Tavullia on October 7, still finished just ahead of World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia despite his problems.

Conceivably, the mood in the Ducati-Lenovo factory team was therefore not particularly rosy.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.