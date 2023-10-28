Fabio Di Giannantonio: "GP race will certainly be better".

After Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) had provided some highlights in the recent races, there was a minor setback in the Buriram sprint. The clutch was the spoiler in his retirement.

Naturally, Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) travelled towards Buriram's Chang International Circuit on a high after his third place at Phillip Island. At the track, which opened in 2014, he wanted to build on the good performances of the last races and put himself in a good position for the remaining vacancy as Marc Márquez's successor in the Repsol Honda factory team.

However, "Diggia" did not quite succeed as he had wished in the practice sessions, missing out on Q2 and starting 13th. "Everything was ultra close. But the starting position was already a problem in the sprint. When you start so far back, tyre management is particularly important. Behind so many riders, the tyres overheat enormously quickly in these high temperatures, and controlling the tyre pressure becomes a big problem."

Nevertheless, he would have had a good start in the sprint, the Roman found. "I had a positive feeling. Also in the practice sessions. And the first laps felt good. But at some point I got slower and slower. Although the bike was still running, I came to the pits. It just didn't make sense to creep around the track like that."

The analysis in the Gresini pit after the retirement on lap 9 was then quickly made: the clutch of the Desmosedici GP 22 had given up the ghost.

But the three-time GP winner from the small classes is convinced that he will nevertheless prove his good form in another competitive ride in the main race on Sunday. "I feel very well prepared. We focused a lot on race set-up in the practice sessions. I will start with the harder tyre," he revealed his choice from the two available rear tyre compounds in the range offered by supplier Michelin.

"I am sure that maybe some of the guys in front of me will choose the softer rubber. Because of these different tyre strategies, it will certainly be a contested race that will be exciting right to the end," the current World Championship twelfth evoked memories of the race a week ago, where Jorge Martin had to pay bitterly for his tyre poker on the final lap, as is well known.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2nd Martin 351. 3rd Bezzecchi 297. 4th Binder 233. 4th Aleix Espargaró 190. 6th Zarco 188. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 155. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 117. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.