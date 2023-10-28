Confirmed: Ducati debut of Marc Márquez in Valencia

On the sidelines of the Thailand GP, Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig confirmed that Marc Márquez will be allowed to ride for his future employer for the first time at the Valencia test on 28 November.

Since 4 October, it has been official that Marc Márquez and the Honda Racing Corporation will terminate their contract, which was supposed to run until the end of 2024, after the 2023 season. This brings the former success story to an early end after eleven years, six MotoGP titles, five Triple Crown wins, currently 59 GP victories, 101 podiums and 64 pole positions.

In Buriram this weekend, the 30-year-old Spaniard will contest his fourth-last Grand Prix on the Honda RC213V, where he surprised everyone by finishing fourth in the sprint. At the same time, Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig confirmed on Saturday that HRC had cleared Marc Márquez to ride a Ducati for the first time at the Valencia test on 28 November, two days after the season finale.

"It's very important for all the riders when they change teams and we understand that," Puig told MotoGP.com reporter Jack Appleyard. "It's something that happens and the process has to go on as it normally does. That's why there will be no objections from Honda."

As a reminder, Gresini Racing will provide Marc Márquez with a Desmosedici GP23 from the 2023 season for 2024, as will his brother and future teammate Alex Márquez.