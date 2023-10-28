Luca Marini (Ducati/3rd) "Good, fair duels!"

"A nice race with good, fair duels," Luca Marini said happily after the sprint race at the Chang Circiut near Burinam in Thailand, where he finished third. Marini made a bravura start from second on the grid, briefly holding the lead on the start straight, but pole setter Jorge Martin rigorously braked his way past Marini into the lead before the start bend.

"At the beginning I didn't have full confidence, I was quite slow, that's why Martin was able to pull away and get a lead. I tried to catch up but it was impossible," said the Mooney VR46 team rider, describing the early stages of the race when he was in second place.

Then Brad Binder tried for laps to get past Marini, which the KTM factory rider finally managed to do on the seventh lap. "When Binder overtook me, I immediately tried to counter. The air pressure in one front tyre had increased dramatically and I knew I couldn't wait too long to counter-attack Binder. But Binder was braking very late everywhere, and on top of that he could accelerate incredibly hard. The grip he has when he goes on the gas is enormous. That's what makes it so difficult to overtake him."

Marini didn't want to give up just like that: "My speculation was that the tyre pressure in his front tyre had increased even more than in mine, because he had ridden more aggressively to get to the front from the second row. I therefore expected that he would not be able to maintain this pace because of a loss of grip at the front. This was not confirmed. Instead, I had to fight with a loss of grip on the front wheel and finally had to let him go. A duel with Binder is never easy, and today I couldn't beat him. Tomorrow it might be different again."

On the other hand, there was no sign of the lack of traction on the rear wheel that Marini had complained about on Friday. "Yes, in this point my Ducati is pretty good now, but not good enough," Marini replied to this slightly heretical question. "Martin is doing a great job, he feels good on the bike and every time he opens the throttle he distances all the other riders. We need to work on improving this point further. Maybe the balance of power will change when we go for the full race distance tomorrow with the hard rear tyre."

At the Indian GP just over a month ago, Marini suffered a fracture to his left collarbone in an over-optimistic manoeuvre. "In left turns I still feel the shoulder injury, in the long fast left turn Turn 4 and then in Turn 5 I can't push hard enough into the handlebars. In this sector I lost two tenths in the qualifying. That's the way it is, so I have to go faster in the other corners," said the 26-year-old Italian succinctly.

Marini also thinks that the tyres and their condition will be decisive in Sunday's main race and specifies: "Tyre wear is not the main problem, but the decreasing grip, because the tyre pressure increases during the race, which reduces the grip. The rear tyres have a hard rubber compound in the middle of the tread. If you accelerate with little lean angle on this rubber compound, the rear tyre tends to spin, which drives up the temperature. If you ride seven or eight laps like this, it gets worse instead of better, the temperature rises, the rear wheel spins even more and the tyre grip decreases further. The only way to counteract this is to brake late before corners and try to take it easy on the tyre when accelerating at the exit of the corner. But if you want to overtake another rider, that's not possible, you have to accelerate at full power to make up metres and overtake," Marini describes the temperature-wheelspin dilemma.

It's only better if you don't have to overtake at all: "When you're in the lead, you can manage the tyre temperature much easier. That's why the start is so important", Marini is aware and smiles about his second starting position from which he will start the Thailand Grand Prix.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.