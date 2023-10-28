Alex Márquez (8th): "The front tyre was a balloon".

Although he scored two points in the sprint, Alex Márquez was not satisfied after the thirteen laps on the Chang International Circuit. He had a problem with his front tyre and was ranting about Johann Zarco.

Many riders complain about the same problem in Thailand: the front tyres overheat and the tyre pressure rises dangerously. "My front tyre felt like a balloon," confessed Alex Márquez (27) after the thirteen sprint laps. "When the tyres go down, it's one thing. But when the tyre pressure goes up to 2.2 bar like today, then it becomes very risky."

With that, the eighth-ranked Gresini-Ducati rider addresses an issue that has already caused additional discussion this season and now becomes particularly topical in the tropical temperatures at Buriram: The standard minimum pressure for the front tyre, which must be maintained over 30 per cent of the time in Sprint (with 15 or fewer laps) and over 50 per cent in Grand Prix (with more than 15 laps) in order not to risk a penalty, is 1.88 bar. This is significantly higher than the 1.5 bar that was used in some cases in the previous year, which had not yet been officially controlled. Minimal tolerances are also possible now.

Both are dangerous. Compliance is monitored by standardised sensors provided by Dorna. There is also a gradual catalogue of penalties. Disqualifications are not provided for, at least not this season.

For Alex Márquez, his bike was barely rideable. "In the sprint it depends on the details anyway. I think we are in a better position for the race. If we manage it cleverly, even the podium is possible. But for sure a position like today is the minimum target," the two-time world champion (Moto3 2014/Moto2 2019) is cautiously optimistic.

As a spoiler in his Buriram sprint, the current World Championship tenth sees one scapegoat above all. "I don't understand why Johann Zarco rode so aggressively. He overtook me so rudely that I lost 1.5 seconds and then wasn't faster after all. I was then just as aggressive and overtook him again. Please. If he wants to play, he can play."

World championship leader Pecco Bagnaia also joined in the clamour about Zarco's riding style, also complaining about the senseless fight between Márquez and Zarco. The Frenchman apparently rode according to the motto: "Once the Ducati contract is discarded, I'll attack the brand colleagues from Borgo Panigale with impunity.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2nd Martin 351. 3rd Bezzecchi 297. 4th Binder 233. 4th Aleix Espargaró 190. 6th Zarco 188. 7th Viñales 170. 8th Marini 155. 9th Miller 144. 10th Quartararo 134. 11th Alex Márquez 117. 12th Di Giannantonio 86. 13th Morbidelli 79. 14th Oliveira 76. 15th Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.