Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia/5th) Failed attack

At the start of the last lap of the MotoGP sprint, Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró wanted to overtake Luca Marini and ride onto the podium in Thailand. But things turned out differently - and not according to plan.

"We are very competitive on a track that doesn't suit the Aprilia," said a happy Aleix Espargaró. "Third in qualifying, first row on the grid, fifth in the sprint race - that means we are definitely ready for the race tomorrow!"

"After the start I tried to keep up with Martin's pace, but Marini kept getting between us and Martin drove away from us - that's racing. If the start straight was longer here, I would have lost more places after the start," the Spaniard is aware.

"I felt my speed was better than Marini's, but when I overtook him I was in trouble because the bike is hard to turn in and he was able to overtake me back," the Aprilia factory rider described. Brad Binder then whizzed past Esparago and Marini into second place, the latter two now continuing to duel for third.

"I tried to stay as close as possible to Marini because I was clearly faster in turn three and four. I attacked in the first corner of the last lap. That was a mistake, the attack failed and I was carried out onto a wide line. Because I already had a track limit warning, I couldn't continue the line and go over the green. I had to brake to keep the bike inside the track limit and Marc Marquez passed me on the inside line after an extreme late braking manoeuvre. I didn't think he would be able to do that, but he is a very good rider, especially in a straight fight. He somehow managed to slow the bike down, turn in and hold the line."

Relegated coldly to 5th place on the last lap in the fight for 3rd place, that's not what pleases a MotoGP racer. "Still, I'm satisfied but not completely happy, especially the team did a good job and we know we are ready for Sunday's main race," Espargaró looked ahead after the sprint race.

"The heat will be a problem for us tomorrow, that's for sure. Already today in the sprint race my hands, legs and hips were burning from the heat of the bike, and tomorrow we will ride double the distance!", Espargaró described and continued: "The tyres will be crucial. Today I was riding the middle rear tyre and its grip was noticeably decreasing in the last four or five laps. In practice I had a good feeling with the hard rear tyre, which we will probably use tomorrow. In addition, riding easy on the tyres could be of crucial strategic importance tomorrow."

MotoGP Sprint result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.