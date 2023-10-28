Johann Zarco (9th): Alex Márquez was not to be cracked

With 9th place, Johann Zarco dusted off the last World Championship point in the MotoGP sprint at the GP of Thailand on the Chang International Circuit (4.554 km long, 7 right and 5 left turns, longest straight: 1 km) on Saturday. But the Phillip Island winner was just as powerless as the rest over the 13 laps against his team-mate Jorge Martin, on whom he was 7.3 seconds behind at the finish.

"Coming from 11th on the grid to ninth is at least an improvement of two places," noted the two-time Moto2 World Champion. "I was very fast at the beginning and it was great to fight with the guys. But I then lost time with Alex Márquez. My strength is not the last part of the braking phase, that's where Alex was strong at first - there's not much you can do about that."

"My front tyre overheated in that phase and then I couldn't fight anymore," described the French veteran. "But it would have been possible to go the pace of the top six at the front. On the brakes, sometimes my style doesn't quite fit to fight on the brakes. Then I fight more with the bike and not with the opponents."

"But the beginning was quite good. I suffered because of that, because I was only eleventh on the grid. More was not possible. We made a big step yesterday but couldn't repeat that towards Saturday. I was just a bit disappointed because I knew it was going to be a tough fight from 11th place - even if you manage everything well - and the other drivers are fighting quite well."

On the starting position for Sunday's 26-lap race, Zarco explained, "We don't know yet if it will be the hard or the medium tyre. We will try it in the warm. The advantage is that it is already warm here in the warm-up. We will start with a nine hard tyre. But you only get about five laps. But at least you get a feeling, but for the 26 laps there are still a lot of question marks. But with used tyres it went quite well. We just have to make the right choice now. If I can control that, I can show quite a good race."

MotoGP Sprint result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4,121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.