Jack Miller about Márquez: "Not the only victim".

Jack Miller failed to go beyond 15th on the grid in Qualifying-1 after a tussle with notorious slipstream rider Marc Márquez, leaving him without points in the 13-lap Tissot Sprint at the 4.554km Chang International Circuit.

"Qualifying didn't go the way I thought it would, but that happens sometimes," sighed the Red Bull KTM factory rider. "I was missing some speed and I couldn't get a decent lap in that Q1. When you lose a tenth of a second here and there on this short track, it adds up."

Was "Thriller Miller" annoyed by Marc Márquez's chase in Q1? "No, it didn't bother me too much. At the end of the day, you can't let it bother you. We are riding these monsters around, after all, so you can't be too distracted by manoeuvres like that. I can't help it... It wasn't the first time I was affected. And I wasn't the only victim."

Marc Márquez asserted that he had intended to get the Gresini Ducati riders in Q1 - that is, Alex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. "But then I was late, Jack's pit was further ahead. We then went out, there were a lot of riders. I didn't want to be the first rider to push. With the first tyre I was behind Pol Espargaró, but not close enough. Then I was behind Jack, who in turn was behind Joan Mir. Bastianini was riding in front of them. But I was able to benefit from the slipstream of Miller and save myself by finishing second in Q2."

"I made a decent start, a pace was quite decent," the Australian summed up. "On the opening lap I made a couple of good overtakes in Turn 1 and Turn 3, but then I got really sucked in by the pack in front of me before Turn 5, I had to squeeze in on the inside and swerve onto the kerb. So I lost a few positions again; that wasn't ideal."

Miller continued, "I took the hard compound at the back. On the grid we had the soft compound in, then I saw everyone was going off with the soft rear. I thought the hard rear was worth a try and if it at least gives us some information for the race on Sunday, it can be useful for Brad and I. I had tried the hard rear tyre on Friday in free practice and it didn't feel too bad. I was quite happy with it in the sprint, we collected interesting data with it. And Brad brought data with the soft."

"We scored zero points on Saturday, but I put up a nice fight against Fabio at the end. It was only on the last lap that I got into a good rhythm, so we can be confident for Sunday. We still have to improve a few little things. Then we can deliver a decent result on Sunday."

MotoGP Sprint result, Buriram (Oct 28):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 32 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia 369 points. 2. Martin 351. 3. Bezzecchi 297. 4. Binder 233. 4. Aleix Espargaró 190. 6. Zarco 188. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 155. 9. Miller 144. 10. Quartararo 134. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 86. 13. Morbidelli 79. 14. Oliveira 76. 15. Marc Márquez 71. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 50. 19. Bastianini 42. 20. Raúl Fernández 39. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 20. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Ducati, 564 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 305. 3rd Aprilia 279. 4th Honda 156. 5th Yamaha 154.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 539 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 452. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 421. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 377. 5. Aprilia Racing 360. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 213. 7. Gresini Racing 203. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 119. 9. LCR Honda 110. 10. Repsol Honda 91. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.