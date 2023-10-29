Brad Binder (3rd): "Couldn't have done more".

Brad Binder did everything in Buriram today to spoil the Ducati squad's soup. But the KTM star was not optimally rewarded for his efforts with third place.

Brad Binder gave the Ducati stars a fierce resistance in the last five laps. Twice he caught Jorge Martin, but the Spaniard countered immediately. But after laps 22, 23 and 24 in the 26-lap race, the Red Bull KTM star passed in first place at start/finish on each occasion. But at the gun, he whizzed across the finish line in second place ahead of Pecco Bagnaia - but only got 16 points.

Because once again the FIM stewards intervened - due to exceeding the "track limits" Binder was relegated to 3rd place. In Assen he had already lost 3rd place in the sprint and on Sunday because of such mishaps! He had already lost 3rd place in the sprint and on Sunday because of such mishaps!

Ducati thus secured its first victory at the fourth Thai GP. Jorge Martin took it all - pole position, sprint win, GP win on Sunday.

And Brad Binder must continue to wait for his third MotoGP victory after Bürnn 2020 and Spielberg 2021. "We're on it, but we're still missing a little bit," KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com. "But you have to acknowledge without envy: Jorge Martin of course rode extremely strong despite the pressure."

In any case, Binder provided a thrilling show and a great spectacle in Buriram. The Ducati teams from Lenovo and Pramac held their breath during his unrestrained attacks. The South African gave it his all.

"I woke up today with the idea that it has to work out with the win today, I wanted to fight according to the motto - either win or nothing. But it didn't quite work out," sighed Brad in high spirits and laughing. "But to be honest, I had a great race. I fought from the start to the finish line; I did everything I could to save the rear tyre a little bit so I would have some reserves in the finish. It looked like I had it together and that this tactic would pay off. But two laps from the end the rear tyre said - 'now nothing works'."

"It was a complicated race. On the last lap I tried hard to take a bit more speed than before when I was rolling, so I could get to Jorge's rear wheel and sniff it. Then I wanted to slip past on the inside. But I then had a locked front wheel when I caught a bump there. I then got carried out half a metre too far. I then risked too much on the last lap and touched the grass verge. That's why I was relegated to third, But at the end of the day I think a third place sounds much better than a crash."

"I'm happy with today's performance. I feel like I couldn't have done any better. My thanks go to the team they did an excellent job," added Binder. "I can't wait to give them another win."

MotoGP race result, Buriram, 29.10.

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 4.303

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4,550

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

8th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7,569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia

- Alex Márquez, Ducati

- Oliveira, Aprilia



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)



MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin, 376. 3rd Bezzecchi, 310. 4th Binder, 249. 4th Aleix Espargaró, 201. 6th Zarco, 194. 7th Viñales, 170. 8th Marini, 163. 9th Quartararo, 144. 10th Miller, 144. 11th Alex Márquez, 117. 12th Di Giannantonio, 93. 13th Morbidelli, 84. 14th Marc Márquez, 80. 15th August Oliveira, 76. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2nd KTM 321. 3rd Aprilia 290. 4th Honda 165. 5th Yamaha 164.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 473. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 371. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 228. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 104. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.