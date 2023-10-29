Jorge Martin (1st): Strengthened by difficult moments

Pramac Ducati star Jorge Martin made a statement in the MotoGP title fight with his victory in the main race at Buriram - besides his Moto3 title win, it was the best race of his life, he said.

How much he still had the unsuccessful tyre poker at Phillip Island in the back of his mind could be heard between the lines of Jorge Martin this weekend in Buriram. All the greater was the joy and relief after a tactical masterstroke in the 26-lap race at the Chang International Circuit: The pole-setter took the lead from the start, demonstrated skill in tyre management and prevailed in breathtaking final laps against Red Bull-KTM ace Brad Binder and, above all, his Ducati brand colleague and title rival Pecco Bagnaia.

Even though Bagnaia still moved up to second place due to a "track limits" offence by Binder on the last lap and thus only lost five points in the world championship battle, Martin's victory is arguably the most important success of his MotoGP career so far, mainly because of the way he clinched it.

"Yes," agreed the 25-year-old Madrilenian, 2018 Moto3 World Champion. "It's difficult to say anything about today's race. I think apart from the Moto3 race in Malaysia, where I won the title, it's the best race of my life. Because I don't think I was stronger than them today. But I used all my experience and all the resources I had to win today. Brad is super-strong on the brakes, but I was able to fight back, even against Pecco. I think today was a lot about the mental and I managed to have that millimetre of tyre left for the last lap to push again like I did in qualifying."

"It's a great feeling. It's a real fist bump on the table, I think, to show people that I can win in the fight," the confidence spoke from the Thailand GP winner.

The "Martinator celebrated five sprint wins in a row recently, but in the main races he dropped a lot of points in Mandalika (crashed while leading) and Phillip Island (slipped to fifth place on the last lap with the soft tyre).

"The difficult moments are super-hard," the Spaniard admitted looking back. "It's really difficult to pick yourself up and find the motivation. For sure, though, these difficult moments have made me stronger. I changed my strategy today. Instead of pushing like crazy in the first ten laps, I tried to just keep that one or two tenths of a second advantage over the second and take care of the tyre. When I saw that there were still twelve laps to go, I tried to push. However, I realised that I couldn't pull away and thought that maybe a third place could be a good finish today. But when Brad overtook me, I saw that he had already worn down his tyre a lot. So I was stronger and I was able to overtake him again and push like crazy to win today."

"I'm so, so happy and now I'm looking forward to switching off a bit," the World Championship runner-up referred to the race-free weekend. "These three race weekends have been tough and super difficult mentally. I also suffered quite a bit from this heat. Hopefully I can regain the energy for Malaysia and Doha."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (Oct 29):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

MotoGP Sprint Result, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 Rdn in 19:41.593 min.

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1,841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3,581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4,029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6,727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, + 10,356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15,535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15,644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37,854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2nd Martin 376. 3rd Bezzecchi 310. 4th Binder 249.