Tyre pressure offence: Time penalty for Aleix Espargaró

At the Silverstone GP, a catalogue of penalties came into force in the event of non-compliance with the minimum limit for tyre pressure. Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró was the first to receive a 3-second penalty at Buriram.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, tyre pressures in the front tyres will be monitored for the first time with unit sensors from LDL. Since the Silverstone GP (6 August), a catalogue of penalties has been in place if the tyre pressure falls below the minimum limit prescribed by Michelin.

The target value for the front tyre, set at 1.88 bar (but which can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained for more than 30 per cent of the time in sprints (with 15 or fewer laps) and for more than 50 per cent in Grand Prix (with more than 15 laps).

Because the system is new and was introduced during an ongoing season, there is no threat of disqualification until further notice. Instead, the FIM MotoGP Stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system in the form of time penalties, which will be added up after the race:

1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

At the Catalunya GP, Maverick Viñales was the first of a series of riders to receive a warning. At this Sunday's Thailand GP it was his Aprilia teammate Aleix Espargaró who was the first to receive a time penalty for a second offence this season.

The 34-year-old Catalan had previously crossed the finish line in fifth place, 4.303 sec behind. With the three added penalty seconds, however, Aleix Espargaró drops back to eighth place.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards also reported underinflated tyres for winner Jorge Martin, Marc Márquez (new 6th) and Pol Espargaró (18th). However, because it was the first offence of the season in each case, they got off with a warning.

Corrected result MotoGP race, Buriram (29.10.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 Rdn in 39:40.045 min.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5,362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11,990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12,323

14th Nakagami, Honda, + 14,537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15,093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17,640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 21,307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21,435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps back

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps back



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)